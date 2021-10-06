ANL 19.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.01%)
ASC 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.69%)
ASL 21.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.95%)
BOP 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.74%)
BYCO 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.26%)
FCCL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.55%)
FFBL 22.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 15.27 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.73%)
FNEL 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.73%)
GGGL 18.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-3.45%)
GGL 38.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
HUMNL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
JSCL 21.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
KAPCO 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.26%)
KEL 3.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.57%)
MDTL 2.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-5.14%)
MLCF 32.22 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-3.24%)
NETSOL 126.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-1.79%)
PACE 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.98%)
PAEL 27.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.68%)
PIBTL 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.15%)
POWER 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.31%)
PRL 17.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.45%)
PTC 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
SILK 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.33%)
SNGP 44.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.36%)
TELE 19.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.83%)
TRG 157.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.75%)
UNITY 32.37 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.76%)
WTL 2.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.49%)
BR100 4,662 Decreased By ▼ -20.85 (-0.45%)
BR30 22,148 Decreased By ▼ -219.34 (-0.98%)
KSE100 44,522 Decreased By ▼ -144.79 (-0.32%)
KSE30 17,533 Decreased By ▼ -9.67 (-0.06%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,986
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,253,868
1,21224hr
2.61% positivity
Sindh
461,258
Punjab
434,139
Balochistan
33,004
Islamabad
105,839
KPK
175,012
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Moody's expects more UK energy suppliers to fail as wholesale prices soar

Reuters 06 Oct 2021

Britain's retail energy sector will see more failures from suppliers and increased market consolidation due to a sharp rise in wholesale energy prices, rating agency Moody's said on Wednesday.

The sector faces pressures on profitability and an increased risk of credit negative political intervention, the agency added.

Nine British energy suppliers ceased trading last month alone.

Smaller suppliers with less capital are struggling amid record wholesale power and gas prices across Britain and Europe, while price caps prevent the full rises from being passed on to consumers.

"More (failures) will follow with Renewable Obligation payments due in October," the agency said.

British ministers are also looking at a range of options to help companies such as National Grid Plc, Centrica Plc , EDF that have taken on a flood of customers from failed suppliers.

Profitability at those firms will be affected until higher prices are passed on to customers, Moody's said.

moody

Comments

1000 characters

Moody's expects more UK energy suppliers to fail as wholesale prices soar

Nepra censures Discos

Govt decides to extend NAB chief’s tenure

2 million US dollars being smuggled to Afghanistan daily

1,136 big retailers required to be integrated with POS system by 10th

Unilever-backed startup raises one of Pakistan's largest early stage funding

Oil near multi-year highs, Asian shares fall

President Alvi to launch STEM programme for students today

TI-P asks govt to post all motorway contracts on PPRA website

Zahir Jaffer's parents file bail petitions in Supreme Court

Prices of POL products likely to increase

Read more stories