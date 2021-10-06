ANL 19.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.01%)
ASC 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.69%)
ASL 21.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.95%)
BOP 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.74%)
BYCO 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.26%)
FCCL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.55%)
FFBL 22.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 15.27 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.73%)
FNEL 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.73%)
GGGL 18.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-3.45%)
GGL 38.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
HUMNL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
JSCL 21.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
KAPCO 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.26%)
KEL 3.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.57%)
MDTL 2.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-5.14%)
MLCF 32.22 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-3.24%)
NETSOL 126.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-1.79%)
PACE 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.98%)
PAEL 27.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.68%)
PIBTL 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.15%)
POWER 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.31%)
PRL 17.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.45%)
PTC 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
SILK 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.33%)
SNGP 44.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.36%)
TELE 19.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.83%)
TRG 157.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-0.75%)
UNITY 32.37 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.76%)
WTL 2.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.49%)
BR100 4,662 Decreased By ▼ -21.02 (-0.45%)
BR30 22,159 Decreased By ▼ -208.08 (-0.93%)
KSE100 44,526 Decreased By ▼ -140.43 (-0.31%)
KSE30 17,537 Decreased By ▼ -6.57 (-0.04%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,986
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,253,868
1,21224hr
2.61% positivity
Sindh
461,258
Punjab
434,139
Balochistan
33,004
Islamabad
105,839
KPK
175,012
Inflation worries weigh on FTSE 100; Tesco jumps

Reuters 06 Oct 2021

Fears over higher inflation knocked London's blue-chip stocks lower on Wednesday, while supermarket retailer Tesco topped the index following its upgraded outlook and strong first-half results.

The FTSE 100 index eased 0.9% at 0705 GMT, with Astrazeneca, Diageo and Unilever among the top drags.

A recent survey found that more British manufacturers plan to raise their prices than at any other point in the past three decades, adding to signs of growing inflationary pressure.

The domestically focussed mid-cap index fell 0.7%, with consumer discretionary stocks leading declines.

Barclays downgraded the domestic stock index to "underweight" on Wednesday.

In company news, Tesco PLC rose 3.9% after raising its full-year outlook over a strong profit in the first half results.

Global recruitment firm PageGroup climbed 6.9% after it raised its profit forecast.

