ANL 19.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.01%)
ASC 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.69%)
ASL 21.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.95%)
BOP 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.74%)
BYCO 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.26%)
FCCL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.55%)
FFBL 22.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 15.27 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.73%)
FNEL 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.73%)
GGGL 18.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-3.45%)
GGL 38.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
HUMNL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
JSCL 21.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
KAPCO 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.26%)
KEL 3.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.57%)
MDTL 2.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-5.14%)
MLCF 32.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-2.94%)
NETSOL 126.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-1.79%)
PACE 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.98%)
PAEL 27.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.68%)
PIBTL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.58%)
POWER 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.31%)
PRL 17.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.45%)
PTC 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
SILK 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.33%)
SNGP 44.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.36%)
TELE 19.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.83%)
TRG 157.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-0.84%)
UNITY 32.37 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.76%)
WTL 2.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.49%)
BR100 4,662 Decreased By ▼ -20.85 (-0.45%)
BR30 22,148 Decreased By ▼ -219.34 (-0.98%)
KSE100 44,522 Decreased By ▼ -144.79 (-0.32%)
KSE30 17,533 Decreased By ▼ -9.67 (-0.06%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,986
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,253,868
1,21224hr
2.61% positivity
Sindh
461,258
Punjab
434,139
Balochistan
33,004
Islamabad
105,839
KPK
175,012
European stocks skid on inflation angst as oil jumps

Reuters 06 Oct 2021

European stocks tumbled more than 1% on Wednesday as a surge in oil prices intensified concerns over higher inflation, while investors moved out of high-growth tech stocks into banking shares.

After a late-session rally on Tuesday, the pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 1.2%, with the tech sector down more than 2%.

Banks slipped 0.1%, but were the smallest decliners on prospects of higher interest rates, as bond yields climbed and oil prices hit multi-year highs.

Tech sell-off drags European stocks lower

UK's HSBC and Germany's Commerzbank were up more than 1% each.

Deutsche Telekom fell 4.1% after Goldman Sachs sold shares worth 1.58 billion euros ($1.83 billion) in a SoftBank structured finance deal.

Bayer AG rose 0.7% after the German agricultural and pharmaceuticals firm won its first trial over claims its Roundup weedkiller causes cancer.

Tesco jumped 4.5% as Britain's biggest retailer raised its full-year outlook and launched a 500-million-pound share buyback programme.

European stocks

