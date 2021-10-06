ANL 19.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.01%)
EU's von der Leyen: ‘We must invest in renewables for more stable energy prices’

Reuters 06 Oct 2021

KRANJ: European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday the issue of high energy prices was serious, adding it was paramount that the EU invested in renewables over the long term to avoid future spikes.

"I think we have to be very clear that the gas prices are skyrocketing. But the renewables, the prices have decreased over the last years and are stable", von der Leyen told reporters just before a EU-Western Balkans summit held in Slovenia.

"So for us it's very clear that with energy in the long term it is important to invest in renewables that gives us stable prices and more independence because 90% of the gas is imported to the European Union", she said.

