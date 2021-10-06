ANL 19.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.01%)
ASC 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.69%)
ASL 21.22 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.05%)
BOP 8.14 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.74%)
BYCO 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.14%)
FCCL 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.85%)
FFBL 22.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 15.27 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.73%)
FNEL 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.73%)
GGGL 18.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-3.45%)
GGL 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.49%)
HUMNL 5.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.84%)
JSCL 21.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
KAPCO 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.26%)
KEL 3.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.57%)
MDTL 2.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-5.14%)
MLCF 32.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-3.33%)
NETSOL 126.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.30 (-1.79%)
PACE 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.98%)
PAEL 27.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.68%)
PIBTL 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.15%)
POWER 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.31%)
PRL 17.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-2.45%)
PTC 9.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
SILK 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.33%)
SNGP 44.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.38%)
TELE 19.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.63%)
TRG 157.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-0.84%)
UNITY 32.40 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (1.85%)
WTL 2.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.14%)
BR100 4,661 Decreased By ▼ -21.96 (-0.47%)
BR30 22,151 Decreased By ▼ -216.25 (-0.97%)
KSE100 44,535 Decreased By ▼ -131.72 (-0.29%)
KSE30 17,539 Decreased By ▼ -3.66 (-0.02%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,986
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,253,868
1,21224hr
2.61% positivity
Sindh
461,258
Punjab
434,139
Balochistan
33,004
Islamabad
105,839
KPK
175,012
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

World Bank ups Russia's 2021 GDP forecast but warns of sanctions impact

Reuters 06 Oct 2021

MOSCOW: Russia's economic recovery will be stronger than expected this year but US sanctions, a poor vaccination rate and the central bank's monetary tightening will all weigh on the growth outlook, the World Bank said on Wednesday.

Russia's economic rebound will outpace its neighbour Belarus, hit by Western sanctions amid a political crisis, but will be less pronounced than in other former Soviet republics such as Armenia, Georgia and Uzbekistan.

After shrinking by 3% in 2020, its sharpest contraction in 11 years, the Russian economy has recovered to pre-pandemic levels but is expected to lose momentum in the next few years without extra investment that could come from state spending.

The World Bank said it now expects Russia's gross domestic product to grow by 4.3% in 2021 and 2.8% in 2022 versus 3.2% and 3.2%, respectively, that it forecast in June.

Inequality, inflation hurting pandemic recovery: IMF

This year, the economy "is supported by an earlier rebound in domestic demand and elevated energy prices," the World Bank said in a report on Europe and Central Asia.

In 2022, economic growth will slow as demand stabilises and industrial commodity prices can go down, it said.

"The escalation of geopolitical tensions, including additional US sanctions imposed in 2021, low vaccination rates, and increases in the policy rate from record lows are weighing on the growth outlook."

Russia has had to raise rates five times so far this year, struggling to rein in stubbornly high consumer inflation and is on track to raise the key rate by at least 25 basis points from 6.75% on Oct. 22.

Central asia, cis

Russia's projected economic growth this year is below the 4.3% expansion that the World Bank expects in Central Asia in 2021 and 2022, thanks to investment activity and despite rate hikes prompted by higher inflation.

The region's largest economy, Kazakhstan, is on track to grow 3.5% this year and 3.7% next year.

"The medium- to longer-term outlook in Central Asia could be dampened by stability concerns in neighbouring countries, including Afghanistan, amid heightened security risks and uncertainty regarding the influx of migrant refugees," the World Bank said.

Among other CIS states, Georgia was on track to post the strongest growth of 8.0% this year, followed by Moldova with 6.8% and Armenia with 6.1%.

The continuation of the COVID-19 pandemic amid low vaccination rates and high vaccine reluctance in some countries poses downside risks to the forecasts, the global body said.

World Bank Russia's economic

Comments

1000 characters

World Bank ups Russia's 2021 GDP forecast but warns of sanctions impact

Nepra censures Discos

Govt decides to extend NAB chief’s tenure

2 million US dollars being smuggled to Afghanistan daily

1,136 big retailers required to be integrated with POS system by 10th

Unilever-backed startup raises one of Pakistan's largest early stage funding

Oil near multi-year highs, Asian shares fall

President Alvi to launch STEM programme for students today

TI-P asks govt to post all motorway contracts on PPRA website

Zahir Jaffer's parents file bail petitions in Supreme Court

Prices of POL products likely to increase

Read more stories