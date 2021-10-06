ANL 19.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.5%)
ASC 14.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 21.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.57%)
BOP 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
BYCO 7.93 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
FCCL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.37%)
FFBL 22.74 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.07%)
FFL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.59%)
FNEL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.93%)
GGGL 18.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.31%)
GGL 38.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.23%)
HUMNL 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1%)
JSCL 21.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
KAPCO 34.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
KEL 3.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.57%)
MDTL 2.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.56%)
MLCF 32.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.7%)
NETSOL 127.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.47%)
PACE 4.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.18%)
PAEL 27.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.02%)
POWER 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.16%)
PRL 17.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.42%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
SILK 1.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
TELE 19.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
TRG 156.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-0.97%)
UNITY 32.45 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.01%)
WTL 2.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.78%)
BR100 4,673 Decreased By ▼ -9.26 (-0.2%)
BR30 22,243 Decreased By ▼ -124.64 (-0.56%)
KSE100 44,636 Decreased By ▼ -30.51 (-0.07%)
KSE30 17,574 Increased By ▲ 30.99 (0.18%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,986
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,253,868
1,21224hr
2.61% positivity
Sindh
461,258
Punjab
434,139
Balochistan
33,004
Islamabad
105,839
KPK
175,012
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 06, 2021
Business & Finance

Bayer shares up after first trial win over Roundup

Reuters 06 Oct 2021

BERLIN: Shares in Bayer AG rose 2.5% in pre-market trade on Wednesday after the German agricultural and pharmaceuticals firm won its first trial over claims its Roundup weedkiller causes cancer.

A California jury found that the herbicide was not a substantial cause of a child's rare form of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, the company said on Tuesday. The verdict is the fourth involving Roundup and the first in the company's favor.

Roundup-related lawsuits have dogged Bayer since it acquired the brand as part of its $63 billion purchase of agricultural seeds and pesticides maker Monsanto in 2018.

Bayer AG

