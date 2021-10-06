ANL 19.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.91%)
ASC 14.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 21.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.57%)
BOP 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.62%)
BYCO 7.91 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.37%)
FFBL 22.74 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.07%)
FFL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.59%)
FNEL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.93%)
GGGL 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.83%)
GGL 38.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.23%)
HUMNL 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1%)
JSCL 21.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.47%)
KAPCO 34.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.09%)
KEL 3.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.57%)
MDTL 2.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-3.56%)
MLCF 32.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.7%)
NETSOL 127.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.47%)
PACE 4.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.18%)
PAEL 27.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.02%)
POWER 6.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.16%)
PRL 17.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.42%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
SILK 1.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.92 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
TELE 19.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
TRG 156.79 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-0.97%)
UNITY 32.45 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.01%)
WTL 2.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.78%)
BR100 4,675 Decreased By ▼ -7.4 (-0.16%)
BR30 22,232 Decreased By ▼ -135.92 (-0.61%)
KSE100 44,638 Decreased By ▼ -28.42 (-0.06%)
KSE30 17,575 Increased By ▲ 31.45 (0.18%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,986
3924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,253,868
1,21224hr
2.61% positivity
Sindh
461,258
Punjab
434,139
Balochistan
33,004
Islamabad
105,839
KPK
175,012
Markets

Australia shares set to open higher, NZ marginally up

Reuters 06 Oct 2021

Australian shares were set to open higher on Wednesday, with strong oil prices likely boosting domestic energy stocks and tech stocks possibly taking cue from an overnight rally in Big Tech on Wall Street

The local share price index futures rose 0.7%, a 18.6-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark settled down 0.4% at 7,284.4 on Tuesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index marginally up at 13,200.38 in early trade, ahead of Reserve Bank of New Zealand's cash rate decision.

Australian shares rise on financial, energy stock boost

RBNZ expected to deliver its first interest rate hike in seven years in a meeting later today, with all 20 economists in the latest Reuters poll projecting a 25-basis-point rise in the official cash rate to 0.50%

Australian shares

