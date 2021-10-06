Australia shares set to open higher, NZ marginally up

Australian shares were set to open higher on Wednesday, with strong oil prices likely boosting domestic energy stocks and tech stocks possibly taking cue from an overnight rally in Big Tech on Wall Street

The local share price index futures rose 0.7%, a 18.6-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark settled down 0.4% at 7,284.4 on Tuesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index marginally up at 13,200.38 in early trade, ahead of Reserve Bank of New Zealand's cash rate decision.

Australian shares rise on financial, energy stock boost

RBNZ expected to deliver its first interest rate hike in seven years in a meeting later today, with all 20 economists in the latest Reuters poll projecting a 25-basis-point rise in the official cash rate to 0.50%