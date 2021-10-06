ANL 19.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-7.46%)
LCCI urges govt to save hospitality industry

Recorder Report 06 Oct 2021

LAHORE: Government should safeguard the interest of hospitality industry and enable it to play its due role for a sustainable economy.

These views were expressed by President of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry Mian Nauman Kabir while talking to the delegation of Lahore Hotels & Tourism Association, led by its Chairman Asif Khan, at the LCCI on Tuesday. LCCI Senior Vice-President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan and Vice-President Haris Ateeq also spoke on the occasion.

The LCCI president assured the delegation that their issues will be taken up with the concerned government department for early resolution.

Mian Nauman Kabir said that Covid-19 has caused heavy loss to the hotels and tourism sector of Pakistan as the people were unable to visit Pakistan amidst safety measures and various sanctions imposed by the government.

Kabir underscores need for formulating 'strategic economic foreign policy'

He said that the law enforcement agencies should stop harassing hotels owners who are following all rules and regulations. He said that the LCCI was totally against corrupt elements in society and will continue to support every government action that was for the betterment of society at large, but will not allow the disturbance of smooth businesses.

Mian Nauman Kabir said that if hotels are following all rules and regulations and sharing all information with the law enforcement agencies than there is no logic of raids at hotels. He further emphasized that raids on hotels only creates panic in the business circles besides inflicting large scale financial losses, thus further deteriorating the economic situation. Chairman of Lahore Hotels and Tourism Association Asif Khan said that they have approached the chamber only to seek its help against such actions that were bound to force closure of a number of reputed hotels in the city.

He said that it was very unfortunate the authorities concerned have failed to evaluate the impact of police raids on hotels “because it takes years to win reputation that goes into the drain in a matter of minutes”. He said that they were planning to close their business because nobody was paying any attention to their hue and cry.

He said that the raids will not only result in closure of businesses but also dent the government’s reputation. He said that it was also very unfortunate that police is being sent to the hotels where often families and tourists are staying. Executive Committee Members Ch Wajid Ali, Ali Afzal, Malik Riaz Iqbal, Imran Bashir, Wadood Alvi, Mian Attique and former vice-president Shafqat Saeed Piracha were also present on the occasion.

