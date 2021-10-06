PPP to form govt at centre, in provinces: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: The Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that if fair and transparent elections are held then the PPP will form governments in the centre and all the four provinces. The people of Kashmir have sent this message to the entire Pakistan in recently held elections in Kashmir.

Chairman PPP said this while addressing a huge public rally in Charhoi, Kotli Azad Kashmir in connection with the bye-election scheduled for 10 October where the PPP candidate is Chaudhry Amir Yasin. Chairman Bilawal said that this puppet government in Azad Kashmir is busy in conspiracies against PPP so it has initiated a false case against Chaudhry Amir Yasin and he is languishing in jail.

He said that the jiyalas are competing in two bye elections against this puppet government. He said that these jiyalas have won wars against dictators and this puppet does not stand a chance against jiyalas. The Jiyalas will defeat the puppets once again.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that he has travelled by road all over Sindh and south Punjab and has witnessed that the jiyalas are ready to defeat these puppets and fulfil the mission of Quaid-e-Awam Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto. We will provide relief to the growers, labourers and students. We will give them relief from poverty, unemployment and price-hike. There is only PPP which can provide relief to the people of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir.

Chairman PPP said that this PTI government is anii-people and anti-poor. This government presided over the sacking of 16000 employees. These employments were provided to the people by Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto. This government made 10 thousand employees of Pakistan Steel Mills Karachi unemployed.