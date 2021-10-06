ANL 19.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-7.46%)
ASC 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.02%)
ASL 21.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.87%)
BOP 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.7%)
BYCO 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.25%)
FCCL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-4.2%)
FFBL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.92%)
FFL 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.82%)
FNEL 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.35%)
GGGL 19.15 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.96%)
GGL 38.89 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.86%)
HUMNL 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.16%)
JSCL 21.10 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.68%)
KAPCO 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.6%)
KEL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.69%)
MDTL 2.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.69%)
MLCF 33.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-5.13%)
NETSOL 128.40 Decreased By ▼ -4.60 (-3.46%)
PACE 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.43%)
PAEL 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-4.62%)
PIBTL 8.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.67%)
POWER 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.57%)
PRL 17.57 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.75%)
PTC 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.17%)
SILK 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.32%)
SNGP 44.91 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-4.49%)
TELE 19.62 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.5%)
TRG 158.33 Decreased By ▼ -6.17 (-3.75%)
UNITY 31.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.75%)
WTL 2.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-4.42%)
BR100 4,683 Decreased By ▼ -52.13 (-1.1%)
BR30 22,367 Decreased By ▼ -588.89 (-2.57%)
KSE100 44,667 Decreased By ▼ -377.93 (-0.84%)
KSE30 17,543 Decreased By ▼ -140.87 (-0.8%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,947
5424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,252,656
1,30824hr
2.67% positivity
Sindh
460,748
Punjab
433,687
Balochistan
32,992
Islamabad
105,801
KPK
174,841
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan, Iran agree to boost economic cooperation

Recorder Report 06 Oct 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Iran have agreed to continue joint efforts to promote bilateral trade, economic and political cooperation between the two countries. It was agreed in a meeting of Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Dr Ali Bagheri Kani with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi here at the Foreign Office, who arrived in Pakistan along with a delegation, on Tuesday.

Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood and Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Syed Mohammad Ali Hosseini were also present at the meeting, according to a statement of the Foreign Office. Recalling fraternal relations between the two countries, Foreign Minister Qureshi remarked that the recent high-level exchanges have further reinforced existing ties.

He emphasised early implementation of the steps, agreed during the Prime Minister's meeting with President Raisi on the margins of the SCO Summit in Dushanbe. He underlined the need for regular convening of institutional frameworks to boost trade and economic relations. He said that the upcoming session of the Joint Trade Committee would provide further impetus to efforts for strengthening economic linkages.

Foreign Minister Qureshi thanked Iran for its steadfast support on Jammu and Kashmir, especially at the Supreme Leader level. He underlined that Iran's support is reassuring to the oppressed people of the occupied Jammu and Kashmir in their just struggle for the right to self-determination.

Sharing Pakistan's perspective on the latest situation in Afghanistan, the Foreign Minister underscored the need for close coordination for the mutual advantage of the two countries and the region. He said that Afghanistan required immediate provision of humanitarian assistance and that the international community should fully support the Afghan people at this critical juncture.

He stressed the importance of continued economic engagement with Afghanistan to avert economic collapse, which could lead to refugee influx and regional instability. It added that the Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister thanked Foreign Minister Qureshi for receiving him and reaffirmed Iran's commitment to enhance bilateral cooperation and advance shared objectives in the region. He said that Foreign Minister Dr Amir Abdollahian looked forward to visit Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Shah Mahmood Qureshi Sohail Mahmood Syed Mohammad Ali Hosseini PAK iran relation

Comments

Comments are closed.

Pakistan, Iran agree to boost economic cooperation

Nepra censures Discos

Govt decides to extend NAB chief’s tenure

2 million US dollars being smuggled to Afghanistan daily

1,136 big retailers required to be integrated with POS system by 10th

TI-P asks govt to post all motorway contracts on PPRA website

Unilever-backed startup raises one of Pakistan's largest early stage funding

Prices of POL products likely to increase

LB polls to be held next year: No corruption scandal of Punjab govt: Buzdar

Sustainable growth model being implemented: Farrukh

Faysal Bank says its ultimate beneficial ownership will not change

Read more stories