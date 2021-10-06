ANL 19.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-7.46%)
ASC 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.02%)
ASL 21.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.87%)
BOP 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.7%)
BYCO 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.25%)
FCCL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-4.2%)
FFBL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.92%)
FFL 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.82%)
FNEL 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.35%)
GGGL 19.15 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.96%)
GGL 38.89 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.86%)
HUMNL 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.16%)
JSCL 21.10 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.68%)
KAPCO 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.6%)
KEL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.69%)
MDTL 2.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.69%)
MLCF 33.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-5.13%)
NETSOL 128.40 Decreased By ▼ -4.60 (-3.46%)
PACE 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.43%)
PAEL 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-4.62%)
PIBTL 8.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.67%)
POWER 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.57%)
PRL 17.57 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.75%)
PTC 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.17%)
SILK 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.32%)
SNGP 44.91 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-4.49%)
TELE 19.62 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.5%)
TRG 158.33 Decreased By ▼ -6.17 (-3.75%)
UNITY 31.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.75%)
WTL 2.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-4.42%)
BR100 4,683 Decreased By ▼ -52.13 (-1.1%)
BR30 22,367 Decreased By ▼ -588.89 (-2.57%)
KSE100 44,667 Decreased By ▼ -377.93 (-0.84%)
KSE30 17,543 Decreased By ▼ -140.87 (-0.8%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,947
5424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,252,656
1,30824hr
2.67% positivity
Sindh
460,748
Punjab
433,687
Balochistan
32,992
Islamabad
105,801
KPK
174,841
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

PSMCL suspends bookings for Alto AGS, Cultus VXL and Cultus AGS

Muhammad Ali 06 Oct 2021

KARACHI: Pak Suzuki Motors Company Limited (PSMCL) has reportedly suspended the booking of Alto AGS, Cultus VXL, and Cultus AGS temporarily. According to the market sources, the decision was made in light of the shortage of semi-conductors at the international level, forcing the company to restrain the production of Alto AGS, Cultus VXL, and Cultus AGS temporarily.

Sources further said that the company had also revised the delivery times against the booking - Alto VX and VXR for four months, Wagon R all versions for four months, Cultus VXR for four months, Ravi & Bolan for two months, due to overbooking that caused serious difficulties to the costumers, who made 100 percent upfront payments at the time of booking of their vehicles. Moreover, the sources said that the company was also contemplating a substantial price jump in its variants due to PKR depreciation.

Meanwhile, Shafiq Ahmed Shaikh, head of Public Relations, PSMCL said that the company had to take a lot of forced measures following high production cost, due to a historic hike in the dollar. He said that the storage of the semi-conductors at the international level was one of the topmost concerns as the whole industry was suffering.

Shafiq said that the company was striving to facilitate its customers and the booking of the majority of the Suzuki variants was being done. "But if the shortage of the semi-conductors remains persisted, the company has no other option but to suspend the booking.

Needless to mention, the shortage of semiconductors has forced auto manufacturers to reduce their production globally. The semiconductors shortage was created after the cancellation of its order when the car sales went down in the early covid-19 pandemic. Later, when it returned to normal after June 2020, the companies have a dearth of semiconductors as its major capacity had been utilized by the electronics companies. The auto analysts keeping the present situation in view anticipated that the shortage of semiconductors would remain persisted till 2022.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Pak Suzuki Motors Company Limited Alto AGS Cultus VXL Cultus AGS Shafiq Ahmed Shaikh

Comments

Comments are closed.

PSMCL suspends bookings for Alto AGS, Cultus VXL and Cultus AGS

Nepra censures Discos

Govt decides to extend NAB chief’s tenure

2 million US dollars being smuggled to Afghanistan daily

1,136 big retailers required to be integrated with POS system by 10th

TI-P asks govt to post all motorway contracts on PPRA website

Unilever-backed startup raises one of Pakistan's largest early stage funding

Prices of POL products likely to increase

LB polls to be held next year: No corruption scandal of Punjab govt: Buzdar

Sustainable growth model being implemented: Farrukh

Faysal Bank says its ultimate beneficial ownership will not change

Read more stories