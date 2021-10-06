PSMCL suspends bookings for Alto AGS, Cultus VXL and Cultus AGS

KARACHI: Pak Suzuki Motors Company Limited (PSMCL) has reportedly suspended the booking of Alto AGS, Cultus VXL, and Cultus AGS temporarily. According to the market sources, the decision was made in light of the shortage of semi-conductors at the international level, forcing the company to restrain the production of Alto AGS, Cultus VXL, and Cultus AGS temporarily.

Sources further said that the company had also revised the delivery times against the booking - Alto VX and VXR for four months, Wagon R all versions for four months, Cultus VXR for four months, Ravi & Bolan for two months, due to overbooking that caused serious difficulties to the costumers, who made 100 percent upfront payments at the time of booking of their vehicles. Moreover, the sources said that the company was also contemplating a substantial price jump in its variants due to PKR depreciation.

Meanwhile, Shafiq Ahmed Shaikh, head of Public Relations, PSMCL said that the company had to take a lot of forced measures following high production cost, due to a historic hike in the dollar. He said that the storage of the semi-conductors at the international level was one of the topmost concerns as the whole industry was suffering.

Shafiq said that the company was striving to facilitate its customers and the booking of the majority of the Suzuki variants was being done. "But if the shortage of the semi-conductors remains persisted, the company has no other option but to suspend the booking.

Needless to mention, the shortage of semiconductors has forced auto manufacturers to reduce their production globally. The semiconductors shortage was created after the cancellation of its order when the car sales went down in the early covid-19 pandemic. Later, when it returned to normal after June 2020, the companies have a dearth of semiconductors as its major capacity had been utilized by the electronics companies. The auto analysts keeping the present situation in view anticipated that the shortage of semiconductors would remain persisted till 2022.

