ANL 19.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-7.46%)
ASC 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.02%)
ASL 21.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.87%)
BOP 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.7%)
BYCO 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.25%)
FCCL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-4.2%)
FFBL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.92%)
FFL 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.82%)
FNEL 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.35%)
GGGL 19.15 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.96%)
GGL 38.89 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.86%)
HUMNL 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.16%)
JSCL 21.10 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.68%)
KAPCO 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.6%)
KEL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.69%)
MDTL 2.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.69%)
MLCF 33.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-5.13%)
NETSOL 128.40 Decreased By ▼ -4.60 (-3.46%)
PACE 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.43%)
PAEL 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-4.62%)
PIBTL 8.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.67%)
POWER 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.57%)
PRL 17.57 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.75%)
PTC 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.17%)
SILK 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.32%)
SNGP 44.91 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-4.49%)
TELE 19.62 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.5%)
TRG 158.33 Decreased By ▼ -6.17 (-3.75%)
UNITY 31.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.75%)
WTL 2.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-4.42%)
BR100 4,683 Decreased By ▼ -52.13 (-1.1%)
BR30 22,367 Decreased By ▼ -588.89 (-2.57%)
KSE100 44,667 Decreased By ▼ -377.93 (-0.84%)
KSE30 17,543 Decreased By ▼ -140.87 (-0.8%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,947
5424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,252,656
1,30824hr
2.67% positivity
Sindh
460,748
Punjab
433,687
Balochistan
32,992
Islamabad
105,801
KPK
174,841
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 06, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

Fossil fuel firms feel the heat over push for advertising ban

Arthur Neslen 06 Oct 2021

A push for a Europe-wide ban on advertising and sponsorship by fossil fuel companies is the boldest salvo yet in a campaign by environmentalists who accuse oil firms of “greenwashing” and a history of undermining climate change science.

Just as the tobacco industry was punished with publicity bans amid allegations it concealed the harmful effects of smoking, Greenpeace and 20 other green groups are demanding an end to ads for coal, oil and gas firms, carmakers and airlines.

“The fossil fuel firms also copied the smoking companies’ strategies when they fed into climate denial,” said Bas Eickhout, the Dutch Green MEP and vice-chair of the European Parliament’s environment committee.

“It’s time we copied what was done with cigarette ads.”

Greenpeace and 20 other green groups launched the “European Citizens Initiative” in a bid to haul down ads for businesses linked to climate-warming fossil fuels - whether online, in newspapers or on billboards.

If their petition demanding a ban gets a million signatures, the European Commission will have to consider tabling a new law.

In the same way that some tobacco manufacturers have fought advertising curbs around the world, industry experts suggested that fossil fuel firms may initially take a combative stance towards publicity restrictions.

“Ad bans are blunt instruments that rarely achieve their intended purpose,” said Stephan Loerke, chief executive of the World Federation of Advertisers, which counts fossil fuel firms among its members.

“They can also restrict the ability of companies to bring to market and grow cleaner energy options, and this should be encouraged,” he added.

The European Business Aviation Association’s Secretary-General Athar Husain Khan said the industry ought to be exempt from any ban because it was committed to biofuels and carbon-offsetting, and provided a “clear benefit to society”.

Oil major Shell said that to grow its greener options, it needed to let customers know about the “lower-carbon solutions we offer now or are developing so they can switch when the time is right for them”, a spokesman said.

Similarly, Finnish energy company Fortum’s spokesperson Elina Kokko said its advertising aimed to “drive the change for a greener world.”

“An advertising ban would ... decrease the visibility of climate change itself and energy companies’ role in mitigating it,” she said, adding that a ban would probably affect Fortum’s “brand awareness”.

But moves to curb publicity by fossil fuel-dependent businesses are already underway, suggesting further restrictions may be introduced as governments face public demands for stronger action to fight climate change.

“The momentum for a complete ban on fossil fuel advertising and sponsorship in Europe is starting to feel unstoppable,” Yannick Jadot, the French Green candidate in next year’s presidential election told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

Sixteen NGOs in Brussels announced a boycott of media events sponsored by fossil fuel firms in September, after Britain’s Guardian newspaper disavowed adverts by coal, gas and oil firms in 2020.

Fossil fuel ads were banned in Amsterdam’s metro system and city centre last December, while a similar prohibition has been proposed by social democrats in Sweden’s Stockholm City Council.

A proposed French climate and resilience bill would also tighten restrictions on fossil fuel advertising, which climate activists say is heavy on “greenwashing”.

An analysis commissioned by Greenpeace found 63% of adverts by six fossil fuel companies surveyed on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube between December 2019 and April 2021 contained misleading information about their green credentials.

Shell, Fortum and Sweden’s largest oil refiner, Preem, were singled out as the worst offenders, for each dedicating 81% of their reviewed advertisements to overstating efforts to protect the environment.

France’s TotalEnergies - which was also among the firms surveyed, said renewable energy would make up almost a quarter of its investment in the next four years.

“Calling this ‘greenwashing’ doesn’t feel appropriate, does it?” said spokesperson Ornela Bore.

Loerke suggested, however, that oil companies might be willing to reconsider their approach to advertising in light of increasing pressure over the issue.

“The industry is currently revising good practice in this space and we expect there to be increased scrutiny in the coming months, not least with regulatory proposals expected from the EU,” he said.

A Commission legislative proposal pushing firms to substantiate green claims is expected in December.

Tamara Daltroff, director-general of the European Association for Communication Agencies, warned that an outright ban could cause collateral damage.

“Independent media is often funded by advertising and any restrictions or bans could have unintended consequences on media pluralism, and democracy,” she said.-Reuters

fossil fuel Bas Eickhout European Citizens Initiative greenwashing

Arthur Neslen

Comments

Comments are closed.

Fossil fuel firms feel the heat over push for advertising ban

Nepra censures Discos

Govt decides to extend NAB chief’s tenure

2 million US dollars being smuggled to Afghanistan daily

1,136 big retailers required to be integrated with POS system by 10th

TI-P asks govt to post all motorway contracts on PPRA website

Unilever-backed startup raises one of Pakistan's largest early stage funding

Prices of POL products likely to increase

LB polls to be held next year: No corruption scandal of Punjab govt: Buzdar

Sustainable growth model being implemented: Farrukh

Faysal Bank says its ultimate beneficial ownership will not change

Read more stories