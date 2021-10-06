ANL 19.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-7.46%)
ASC 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.02%)
ASL 21.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.87%)
BOP 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.7%)
BYCO 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.25%)
FCCL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-4.2%)
FFBL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.92%)
FFL 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.82%)
FNEL 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.35%)
GGGL 19.15 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.96%)
GGL 38.89 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.86%)
HUMNL 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.16%)
JSCL 21.10 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.68%)
KAPCO 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.6%)
KEL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.69%)
MDTL 2.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.69%)
MLCF 33.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-5.13%)
NETSOL 128.40 Decreased By ▼ -4.60 (-3.46%)
PACE 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.43%)
PAEL 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-4.62%)
PIBTL 8.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.67%)
POWER 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.57%)
PRL 17.57 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.75%)
PTC 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.17%)
SILK 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.32%)
SNGP 44.91 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-4.49%)
TELE 19.62 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.5%)
TRG 158.33 Decreased By ▼ -6.17 (-3.75%)
UNITY 31.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.75%)
WTL 2.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-4.42%)
BR100 4,683 Decreased By ▼ -52.13 (-1.1%)
BR30 22,367 Decreased By ▼ -588.89 (-2.57%)
KSE100 44,667 Decreased By ▼ -377.93 (-0.84%)
KSE30 17,543 Decreased By ▼ -140.87 (-0.8%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,947
5424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,252,656
1,30824hr
2.67% positivity
Sindh
460,748
Punjab
433,687
Balochistan
32,992
Islamabad
105,801
KPK
174,841
‘Costly dollar hasn’t slowed down pace of imports’: Zahid

Recorder Report 06 Oct 2021

KARACHI: Chairman of National Business Group Pakistan and President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum, Mian Zahid Hussain has said the costly dollar has not slowed the pace of imports which are threatening the economy by expanding deficit.

Controlling exports without compromising growth will be a challenge for the policymakers in which success is the only option, he said.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that the government wants to boost the growth rate to 4.8 percent while ADB has projected the annual growth rate at 4 percent.

He said that the veteran business leader said that the government inherited a trade deficit of 37.6 billion dollars which was controlled for some time but later policies were relaxed which resulted in threats to the economy and local currency. The economic problems were increased due to food price hikes, hoarding and profiteering, he added.

The SBP increased interest rate to control increasing inflation which is hitting the economy but some elements in the business community were quick to get loans worth Rs172 billion before the policy rate hike which will also boost investment and employment.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

ADB SBP Dollar Mian Zahid Hussain National Business Group Pakistan

