ANL 19.85 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-7.46%)
ASC 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.02%)
ASL 21.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.87%)
BOP 8.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.7%)
BYCO 7.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.25%)
FCCL 16.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-4.2%)
FFBL 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.92%)
FFL 15.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.82%)
FNEL 8.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.35%)
GGGL 19.15 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.96%)
GGL 38.89 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.86%)
HUMNL 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.16%)
JSCL 21.10 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.68%)
KAPCO 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.6%)
KEL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.69%)
MDTL 2.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.69%)
MLCF 33.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-5.13%)
NETSOL 128.40 Decreased By ▼ -4.60 (-3.46%)
PACE 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.43%)
PAEL 27.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-4.62%)
PIBTL 8.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.67%)
POWER 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.57%)
PRL 17.57 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.75%)
PTC 9.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.17%)
SILK 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.32%)
SNGP 44.91 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-4.49%)
TELE 19.62 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.5%)
TRG 158.33 Decreased By ▼ -6.17 (-3.75%)
UNITY 31.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.75%)
WTL 2.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-4.42%)
BR100 4,683 Decreased By ▼ -52.13 (-1.1%)
BR30 22,367 Decreased By ▼ -588.89 (-2.57%)
KSE100 44,667 Decreased By ▼ -377.93 (-0.84%)
KSE30 17,543 Decreased By ▼ -140.87 (-0.8%)

Coronavirus
LOW Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,947
5424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,252,656
1,30824hr
2.67% positivity
Sindh
460,748
Punjab
433,687
Balochistan
32,992
Islamabad
105,801
KPK
174,841
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Moody's upgrades outlook on India to stable from negative; maintains Baa3 rating

Reuters 05 Oct 2021

Ratings agency Moody's Investors Service on Tuesday upgraded its outlook on India to stable from negative, saying downside risks in Asia's third largest economy and its financial institutions have reduced.

Moody's affirmed India's sovereign credit rating at Baa3.

"The decision to change the outlook to stable reflects Moody's view that the downside risks from negative feedback between the real economy and financial system are receding," the agency said in a note.

Moody's said India's decision to keep the financial institutions flush with liquidity also reduced the risk to the country from the financial sector.

The Indian economy has shown signs of a strong rebound after a second wave of COVID-19 infection killed thousands of people in April and May.

The latest move by Moody's supports the government view that India is rebounding at a pace faster than earlier anticipated and doubts about its economic revival have been put to rest.

"India's sovereign ratings outlook upgrade to stable reflects an improving financial system and near term growth prospects, which combines into solid potential growth prospects in the medium term," said Saugata Bhattacharya, chief economist at Axis Bank

India may see 0% GDP growth this fiscal year: Moody's

In May, when COVID-19 had ravaged lives and livelihood in the Asian country, many were questioning if India still deserved its 'investment grade' status.

During that time, a spate of economists and ratings agencies had downgraded their growth outlook for India.

But now many economists and the government point towards higher tax collections, strong power consumption and record growth in exports as signs of economic revival, which may get India close to its economic growth target of 10.5% in the current fiscal year.

India's economy grew 20.1% during the April-June period, versus a 24.4% contraction during the same period last year.

"For investors the big roadblock to bet on India is gone. I expect more long term foreign capital into India," said N.R. Bhanumurthy, vice-chancellor of Bengaluru Ambedkar School of Economics University.

Moody's also said it expects the better economic environment will allow for a gradual reduction of the general government fiscal deficit over the next few years, preventing further deterioration of the country's sovereign credit profile.

India is currently aiming to reduce its fiscal deficit to 6.8% from 9.3% last year.

India Moody's Asia's third largest economy

Comments

1000 characters

Moody's upgrades outlook on India to stable from negative; maintains Baa3 rating

PM Imran calls on UN to stop 'illicit flow of money from poor to richer capitals'

MoC shifts blame for rising imports to other quarters

Maryam moves IHC for annulment of Avenfield case verdict

Pakistan Army's top brass reviews evolving regional security situation

Pakistan's rupee stable at 170.8 against US dollar

KSE-100 down 0.84% as commodity prices weigh in on sentiment

Oil strikes new peaks, boosting European equities

Police baton-charge, arrest doctors protesting outside PMC in Islamabad

UK envoy holds Kabul talks with Taliban leaders

British ex-soldier arrested by Taliban flies out of Kabul

Read more stories