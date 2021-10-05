Rouble near 14-month peak vs euro after state FX buying plan

MOSCOW: The Russian rouble hovered near a 14-month peak against the euro on Tuesday after the finance ministry announced its foreign currency buying plan for the month ahead, while stocks rallied to a new record high.

At 1021 GMT, the rouble eased 0.2% to 72.63 against the dollar and was flat at 84.25 versus the euro after touching 84.08, a level last seen in late July 2020.

The rouble received support from an OPEC+ agreement on Monday to stick to an existing pact for a gradual increase in oil output, sending crude prices to three-year highs and adding to inflationary pressures that consuming nations fear will derail an economic recovery from the pandemic.

The finance ministry's announcement of its FX buying plan had little impact on the rouble.

Contrary to a Reuters survey of analysts that predicted a stronger downside pressure on the rouble, the ministry said it will only slightly increase its daily FX buying and will cut its operations in the month as a whole.

The rouble is expected to firm to 71-72 against the dollar in the next three to six months as a recovery in oil output and Russia's planned state spending should help it weather global volatility in the greenback and interest rates, said Dmitry Polevoy, head of investment at Locko Invest.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was up 0.6% at $81.78 a barrel, hitting its highest levels in at least three years and extending gains triggered during the previous session after the OPEC+ agreement.

The rouble-based MOEX Russian index hit a record high of 4,168.87 before retreating to 4,167.3, up 1.3% on the day.

The dollar-denominated RTS index rose 1.2% to 1,807.3 points, its highest since August 2011.