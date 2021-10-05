ANL 21.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.17%)
ASC 14.96 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.12%)
ASL 21.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.31%)
BOP 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
BYCO 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
FCCL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-3.63%)
FFBL 22.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
FFL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.64%)
FNEL 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2%)
GGGL 19.66 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (5.7%)
GGL 40.64 Increased By ▲ 2.83 (7.48%)
HUMNL 6.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.16%)
JSCL 21.25 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.41%)
KAPCO 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.57%)
KEL 3.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.97%)
MDTL 2.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.08%)
MLCF 33.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-4.27%)
NETSOL 132.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.75%)
PACE 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.46%)
PAEL 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.56%)
PIBTL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
POWER 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.14%)
PRL 17.65 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.2%)
PTC 9.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.96%)
SILK 1.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.07 (-2.28%)
TELE 20.04 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (3.67%)
TRG 164.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.3%)
UNITY 32.40 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.09%)
WTL 2.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.02%)
BR100 4,730 Decreased By ▼ -4.75 (-0.1%)
BR30 22,881 Decreased By ▼ -75.37 (-0.33%)
KSE100 44,949 Decreased By ▼ -95.01 (-0.21%)
KSE30 17,653 Decreased By ▼ -30.95 (-0.18%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,947
5424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,252,656
1,30824hr
2.67% positivity
Sindh
460,748
Punjab
433,687
Balochistan
32,992
Islamabad
105,801
KPK
174,841
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Nikkei slides to 1-month low as inflation fear hit growth stocks

Reuters 05 Oct 2021

TOKYO: Japanese shares tumbled to one-month lows on Tuesday as spikes in oil prices stoked further worries about inflation and monetary tightening globally.

Nikkei share average fell 2.97% to 27,602.33, piercing below 27,865, its 76.4% retracement of its rally from late August to September, with next support at 26,954, its Aug. 20 low.

The broader Topix shed 1.79% at 1,938.66, on course to log its seventh consecutive losing session and hitting its lowest level since Aug. 27.

"There's a sense that the assumption investors have had, that inflation will be temporary and earnings will continue to recover, may be crumbling," said Masayuki Doshida, senior market analyst at Rakuten Securities.

Some market players said new Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's proposal to raise tax on capital gains also undermined sentiment.

Growth shares that have benefited from low interest rates underperformed sharply, with Topix Growth Index falling 2.0%, compared with 0.7% drop in Topix Value.

Fast Retailing dived 6.9% after the operator of Uniqlo casual clothing chain reported a 19.1% fall in its existing store sales in September.

Internet firm Z Holdings lost 6.8% while electronic parts maker Murata Manufacturing shed 4.1%.

SoftBank Group lost 5.1% on concerns about falling values of its investment in tech firms, in particular Alibaba, which has fallen over 50% from a record peak hit almost a year ago.

Semiconductor-related shares also suffered with MSCI's Japan semi-conductor index lost 4.7%.

Bucking the trend were oil companies, which benefited from rising crude oil prices. Oil exploration company Inpex rose 5.5% while Idemitsu Kosan was up 2.3%.

Life insurers also benefited from higher US bond yields, with T&D Holdings up 1.1% and Dai-ichi Life Holdings gaining 0.9%.

Japanese shares

Comments

1000 characters

Nikkei slides to 1-month low as inflation fear hit growth stocks

Pandora-tainted ministers may face questions today

Essential food items: PM announces 40pc targeted subsidy

Secretaries directed to devise a mechanism: 'Subsidized sugar being consumed by general public only'

Nepra notifies Rs1.65 per unit QTA

Export proceeds with ADs: SBP reduces retention period to 3 days

Second phase of CPEC: Chinese companies showing some reluctance

MoC shifts blame for rising imports to other quarters

Facebook blames ‘faulty configuration change’ for nearly six-hour outage

Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness drops after 6 months

Oil settles above $81

Read more stories