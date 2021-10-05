ANL 21.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.93%)
West Indies batsman Hetmyer revels in finisher's role in IPL

Reuters 05 Oct 2021

West Indies could be tempted to play Shimron Hetmyer as a finisher at the Twenty20 World Cup after the Delhi Capitals batsman excelled in the role again in Monday's Indian Premier League (IPL) victory against Chennai Super Kings.

The left-handed batsman's unbeaten 28 off 18 balls helped Delhi claim the top spot in the points table having already secured a playoff berth. The 24-year-old from Guyana pulled off similar breezy cameos in the first half of the tournament in wins against Mumbai, Punjab and Bangalore.

"Very important for me to finish games," said Hetmyer, who usually bats in the top order for West Indies.

"I tell the guys that is what I am paid for and I try to finish as many games as possible."

Later talking to Delhi team mate Ravichandran Ashwin, Hetmyer said he was enjoying the challenge.

"Playing for West Indies, I bat in the top four. Here it's a different challenge for me, and so far it's been really fun and I'm really enjoying it," he added.

"It is a little bit tough on some of the pitches that we play on but I'm trying to be more open to different challenges."

Defending champions West Indies begin their Twenty20 World Cup campaign against England on Oct. 23 in Dubai.

