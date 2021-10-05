ANL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.7%)
ASC 14.96 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.12%)
ASL 21.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.31%)
BOP 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.61%)
BYCO 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.25%)
FCCL 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.91%)
FFBL 22.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.57%)
FFL 15.73 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.83%)
FNEL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.06%)
GGGL 19.73 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (6.08%)
GGL 40.64 Increased By ▲ 2.83 (7.48%)
HUMNL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.99%)
JSCL 21.41 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (4.18%)
KAPCO 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.6%)
KEL 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.25%)
MDTL 2.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.08%)
MLCF 33.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-4.13%)
NETSOL 131.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.5%)
PACE 5.17 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.87%)
PAEL 28.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.6%)
PIBTL 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
POWER 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.14%)
PRL 17.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.23%)
PTC 9.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.96%)
SILK 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.32%)
SNGP 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-2.17%)
TELE 20.00 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (3.47%)
TRG 163.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.49%)
UNITY 32.45 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.25%)
WTL 2.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.02%)
BR100 4,725 Decreased By ▼ -9.8 (-0.21%)
BR30 22,841 Decreased By ▼ -115.65 (-0.5%)
KSE100 44,925 Decreased By ▼ -119.82 (-0.27%)
KSE30 17,640 Decreased By ▼ -44.13 (-0.25%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,947
5424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,252,656
1,30824hr
2.67% positivity
Sindh
460,748
Punjab
433,687
Balochistan
32,992
Islamabad
105,801
KPK
174,841
Britney Spears thanks FreeBritney movement for its 'constant resilience'

Reuters 05 Oct 2021

Britney Spears on Monday thanked the fans who have conducted a long campaign to end her conservatorship.

Spears, 39, made the comments on Twitter following a court ruling last week that suspended her father as the controller of her business affairs and set a November date to consider whether to terminate the 13-year-long legal arrangement entirely.

"I have no words because of you guys and your constant resilience in freeing me from my conservatorship. My life is now in that direction !!!!! I cried last night for two hours cause my fans are the best and I know it," the pop singer tweeted in a message tagged for the #FreeBritney movement.

"I feel your hearts and you feel mine... that much I know is true," she added.

Celebrity Instagram content linked to negative feelings, Facebook researchers say

Spears, who has not performed since late 2018, was on vacation in French Polynesia when Los Angeles judge Brenda Penny last week removed her father Jamie Spears as conservator of her $60 million estate in a major victory for the "Toxic" singer.

The conservatorship was set up in 2008 after Spears suffered a mental breakdown and it controls a vast array of her financial and personal affairs.

The #FreeBritney movement, which was started on social media around 2019 by a small group of fans, has held noisy demonstrations outside court hearings in the case and was highlighted in the Framing Britney Spears documentary in February.

Spears stepped up her efforts in June to break free of the conservatorship, telling the judge in her first public comments that it was humiliating and abusive, and that she wanted her life back.

The termination of the conservatorship appears to have the support of all sides and Penny has set a Nov. 12 hearing to discuss it.

Their goal is to make me feel like I'm crazy: tearful Britney Spears

