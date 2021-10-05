ANL 21.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.93%)
ASC 14.96 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.12%)
ASL 21.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.26%)
BOP 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
BYCO 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
FCCL 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-3.63%)
FFBL 22.77 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.26%)
FFL 15.72 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.77%)
FNEL 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2%)
GGGL 19.72 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (6.02%)
GGL 40.64 Increased By ▲ 2.83 (7.48%)
HUMNL 6.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.99%)
JSCL 21.25 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.41%)
KAPCO 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.57%)
KEL 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.25%)
MDTL 2.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.08%)
MLCF 33.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-4.42%)
NETSOL 131.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.05%)
PACE 5.15 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.46%)
PAEL 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.56%)
PIBTL 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
POWER 6.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.14%)
PRL 17.58 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.8%)
PTC 9.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.96%)
SILK 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.32%)
SNGP 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-2.17%)
TELE 20.05 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.72%)
TRG 164.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.3%)
UNITY 32.45 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.25%)
WTL 2.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.02%)
BR100 4,727 Decreased By ▼ -7.4 (-0.16%)
BR30 22,854 Decreased By ▼ -101.96 (-0.44%)
KSE100 44,934 Decreased By ▼ -110.85 (-0.25%)
KSE30 17,647 Decreased By ▼ -37.49 (-0.21%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,947
5424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,252,656
1,30824hr
2.67% positivity
Sindh
460,748
Punjab
433,687
Balochistan
32,992
Islamabad
105,801
KPK
174,841
Gold slips as dollar gains, inflation concerns cap losses

Reuters 05 Oct 2021

Gold fell on Tuesday as the dollar rose, but concerns that rising energy prices could dampen economic activity dented appetite for riskier assets and kept bullion close to a more than one-week peak hit in the previous session.

Spot gold fell 0.4% to $1,761.69 per ounce by 0254 GMT, after hitting $1,770.41 on Monday, its highest since Sept. 23. US gold futures were 0.3% lower at $1,762.30.

The dollar index rose, making gold more expensive for those holding other currencies, while equity markets slid on concerns about rising inflation.

Subdued shares are prompting some Asian investors to buy the dollar, pressuring gold, said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst for Asia-Pacific at OANDA, adding, gold would be in a choppy $1,750-$1,785.00 range ahead of the US non-farm payrolls data on Friday.

Other risks include fragile US-China trade ties, China Evergrande crisis and a stalemate over the US debt ceiling.

"Gold could find support on dips to $1,750.00 this week, as inflation and US fiscal fears increase," but while the uncertainties will support gold to an extent, "the US monetary policy direction will be the winner in the end," Halley added.

The nonfarm payrolls is expected to show continued improvement in the labour market, likely enough to keep the US Federal Reserve on course to begin tapering stimulus before year-end.

Gold eases, but holds above $1,750 as US jobs data looms

Reduced stimulus and interest rate hikes lift bond yields, weighing on gold as it translates into increased opportunity cost of holding non-interest-bearing bullion.

"The looming Fed tapering should produce some headwinds for gold going into October, but we think the precious metal should be able to withstand the announcement. Arguably, the market has discounted much of this already," ED&F Man Capital Markets analyst Edward Meir said in a note.

Spot silver fell 0.8% to $22.47 per ounce, platinum shed 0.6% to $960.89, while palladium was little changed at $1,905.18.

