ANL 21.67 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.03%)
ASC 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.73%)
ASL 21.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.93%)
BOP 8.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.61%)
BYCO 7.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
FCCL 16.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-3.91%)
FFBL 22.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.26%)
FFL 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.96%)
FNEL 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.29%)
GGGL 19.75 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (6.18%)
GGL 40.64 Increased By ▲ 2.83 (7.48%)
HUMNL 6.13 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.32%)
JSCL 21.41 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (4.18%)
KAPCO 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.57%)
KEL 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.25%)
MDTL 2.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.08%)
MLCF 33.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-3.85%)
NETSOL 131.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.76%)
PACE 5.16 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (4.67%)
PAEL 29.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.85%)
PIBTL 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
POWER 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.71%)
PRL 17.47 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.17%)
PTC 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
SILK 1.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.36%)
TELE 20.21 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (4.55%)
TRG 164.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.05%)
UNITY 32.60 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.72%)
WTL 2.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.02%)
BR100 4,733 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-0.03%)
BR30 22,926 Decreased By ▼ -29.92 (-0.13%)
KSE100 44,954 Decreased By ▼ -90.16 (-0.2%)
KSE30 17,661 Decreased By ▼ -22.81 (-0.13%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,947
5424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,252,656
1,30824hr
2.67% positivity
Sindh
460,748
Punjab
433,687
Balochistan
32,992
Islamabad
105,801
KPK
174,841
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Taiwan Sept exports set to rise for 15th straight month

Reuters 05 Oct 2021

TAIPEI: Taiwan's exports likely rose for a 15th straight month in September, a Reuters poll showed, boosted by strong demand for electronics goods as the global economy traces its path back to recovery.

Taiwan, a global hub for chip production and a key Apple Inc supplier, is one of Asia's major exporters of technology goods, and the trade data is seen as an important gauge of world demand for technology gadgets.

Last month's exports were seen rising 25% on the year, a Reuters poll of 21 analysts showed, slowing slightly from 26.9% in August.

The export forecasts ranged widely between a rise of 12% and 29%, reflecting uncertainties over the global economic recovery and the ongoing supply chain disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Separately, the consumer price index (CPI) was expected to rise 2.20% from a year earlier, compared with an increase of 2.36% in August.

The inflation data will be released on Wednesday, followed by the trade data on Friday.

Taiwan's exports

Comments

1000 characters

Taiwan Sept exports set to rise for 15th straight month

Pandora-tainted ministers may face questions today

Essential food items: PM announces 40pc targeted subsidy

Secretaries directed to devise a mechanism: 'Subsidized sugar being consumed by general public only'

Nepra notifies Rs1.65 per unit QTA

Export proceeds with ADs: SBP reduces retention period to 3 days

Second phase of CPEC: Chinese companies showing some reluctance

MoC shifts blame for rising imports to other quarters

Facebook blames ‘faulty configuration change’ for nearly six-hour outage

Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness drops after 6 months

Oil settles above $81

Read more stories