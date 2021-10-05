ANL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.7%)
Indian shares fall as tech, finance stocks lead losses

Reuters 05 Oct 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares fell on Tuesday, led by tech and finance stocks and amid a global selloff over concerns rising oil prices might hamper economic activity.

The NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.13% to 17.668.4, while the S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.12% at 59,228.3 by 0351 GMT.

Nifty's IT index fell the most among major sub-indexes, down 0.88% early on Monday, led by tech companies Mphasis, HCL and Mindtree, all down between 1.06% and 1.7%.

Energy stocks, however, advanced 1.3%, led by a 4.3% rise in Indian oil and gas explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corp.

Asian shares suffered heavy losses early on Tuesday following a broad selloff on Wall Street, as investors worried about inflation due to supply chain disruptions and the rally in energy prices.

Indian shares

