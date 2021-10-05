ANL 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.56%)
Hong Kong shares climb on energy boost; China property worries linger

Reuters 05 Oct 2021

Hong Kong shares rose on Tuesday as energy firms gained on the back of stronger crude oil prices, while Chinese real estate stocks remained subdued on mounting worries over the Evergrande debt crisis.

** The Hang Seng Index rose 0.3% to 24,112.64, while the China Enterprises Index gained 0.1% to 8,530.65.

** Mainland Chinese markets were closed for a public holiday.

** Energy firms PetroChina, Sinopec Corp and CNOOC gained between 2.3% and 5.2% as crude oil prices rose to their highest levels in at least three years.

Hong Kong shares open lower

** Evergrande on Monday requested a halt in the trading of its shares in Hong Kong pending an announcement about a major transaction. Evergrande Property Services Group , a spin-off listed last year, also requested a halt.

** As investors were abuzz with Evergrande's possible sale of a stake in a unit to raise as much as $5 billion, more Chinese property developers grappled with ratings downgrades on worries about their ability to repay debt.

** Chinese property manager Country Garden Services Holdings said on Monday a Fantasia Holdings unit failed to repay a 700 million yuan ($108 million) loan due on Oct. 4

** That prompted shares of its parent firm Country Garden Holdings to drop 2.6%, while smaller rival Sunac China fell 7.9%.

** Chinese property and related sectors were under pressure following news of Fantasia's unit failing to repay loan, while investors were also avoiding tech stocks on regulatory concerns, said Stephen Leung, sales director at UOB Kay Hian.

** The blue chip property sub-index eased 0.49% and the mainland property sub-index lost 2.95%.

** The Hang Seng Tech Index eased 0.2%.

** "Investors are cautious with low appetite to take major positions when China is on holiday," Leung said.

Hong Kong shares

