ANL 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.56%)
ASC 15.19 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.69%)
ASL 21.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.84%)
BOP 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
BYCO 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
FCCL 17.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.61%)
FFBL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.62%)
FFL 15.72 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.77%)
FNEL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.41%)
GGGL 19.70 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (5.91%)
GGL 40.64 Increased By ▲ 2.83 (7.48%)
HUMNL 6.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.16%)
JSCL 21.05 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.43%)
KAPCO 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.57%)
KEL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.69%)
MDTL 2.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.69%)
MLCF 34.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.62%)
NETSOL 132.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.04%)
PACE 5.23 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (6.09%)
PAEL 29.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.1%)
PIBTL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
POWER 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.71%)
PRL 17.60 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.92%)
PTC 9.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.66%)
SNGP 46.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.13%)
TELE 19.99 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (3.41%)
TRG 165.06 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.34%)
UNITY 32.80 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.34%)
WTL 2.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
BR100 4,751 Increased By ▲ 16.26 (0.34%)
BR30 23,038 Increased By ▲ 81.41 (0.35%)
KSE100 45,010 Decreased By ▼ -34.98 (-0.08%)
KSE30 17,682 Decreased By ▼ -2.29 (-0.01%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,947
5424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,252,656
1,30824hr
2.67% positivity
Sindh
460,748
Punjab
433,687
Balochistan
32,992
Islamabad
105,801
KPK
174,841
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Facebook blames major outage on router work

AFP 05 Oct 2021

SAN FRANCISCO: Facebook late Monday blamed a major outage across its platforms on configuration changes it made to routers that coordinate network traffic between its data centers.

"This disruption to network traffic had a cascading effect on the way our data centers communicate, bringing our services to a halt," Facebook vice president of infrastructure Santosh Janardhan said in a post.

Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp suffer global outage

facebook Santosh Janardhan

Comments

1000 characters

Facebook blames major outage on router work

Pandora-tainted ministers may face questions today

Essential food items: PM announces 40pc targeted subsidy

LNG sellers seek credit letters as gas price spike stretches credit limits

Secretaries directed to devise a mechanism: 'Subsidized sugar being consumed by general public only'

Nepra notifies Rs1.65 per unit QTA

Export proceeds with ADs: SBP reduces retention period to 3 days

Oil settles above $81

WTO says goods trade surging past pre-pandemic level

MoC shifts blame for rising imports to other quarters

Hydrogen needs $1.2trn for zero emissions goal: IEA

Read more stories