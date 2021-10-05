LPGA removes Japan event for second year over pandemic

TOKYO: The US LPGA have removed an event next month in Japan from their schedule for a second year because of coronavirus pandemic restrictions, the tour said.

The Toto Japan Classic, first held in 1973, is set to be played at Seta Golf Course on November 4-7.

But the LPGA said it will not include it on their schedule, citing "continuing health concerns and significant travel restrictions caused by the worldwide pandemic".

The LPGA also ditched the event from last year's schedule because of pandemic problems.

The Toto Japan Classic will still go ahead, but as an LPGA Tour of Japan-sanctioned event and fans will not be admitted, organisers said.

Two other US LPGA events set to be played in Asia in October -- the Buick LPGA Shanghai and the Taiwan Swinging Skirts -- were cancelled earlier this year.

The week will remain open on the LPGA Tour's schedule, ahead of the Pelican Women's Championship in Florida on November 11-14 and the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship the following week.