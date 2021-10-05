ANL 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.56%)
ASC 15.19 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.69%)
ASL 21.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.84%)
BOP 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
BYCO 8.04 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
FCCL 17.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.61%)
FFBL 22.85 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.62%)
FFL 15.72 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.77%)
FNEL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.41%)
GGGL 19.70 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (5.91%)
GGL 40.64 Increased By ▲ 2.83 (7.48%)
HUMNL 6.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.16%)
JSCL 21.05 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.43%)
KAPCO 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.57%)
KEL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.69%)
MDTL 2.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.69%)
MLCF 34.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.62%)
NETSOL 132.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.04%)
PACE 5.23 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (6.09%)
PAEL 29.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.1%)
PIBTL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
POWER 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.71%)
PRL 17.60 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.92%)
PTC 9.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.66%)
SNGP 46.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.13%)
TELE 19.99 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (3.41%)
TRG 165.06 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.34%)
UNITY 32.80 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.34%)
WTL 2.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.34%)
BR100 4,752 Increased By ▲ 16.71 (0.35%)
BR30 23,057 Increased By ▲ 100.21 (0.44%)
KSE100 44,983 Decreased By ▼ -61.63 (-0.14%)
KSE30 17,667 Decreased By ▼ -17.52 (-0.1%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,947
5424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,252,656
1,30824hr
2.67% positivity
Sindh
460,748
Punjab
433,687
Balochistan
32,992
Islamabad
105,801
KPK
174,841
LPGA removes Japan event for second year over pandemic

AFP 05 Oct 2021

TOKYO: The US LPGA have removed an event next month in Japan from their schedule for a second year because of coronavirus pandemic restrictions, the tour said.

The Toto Japan Classic, first held in 1973, is set to be played at Seta Golf Course on November 4-7.

But the LPGA said it will not include it on their schedule, citing "continuing health concerns and significant travel restrictions caused by the worldwide pandemic".

The LPGA also ditched the event from last year's schedule because of pandemic problems.

The Toto Japan Classic will still go ahead, but as an LPGA Tour of Japan-sanctioned event and fans will not be admitted, organisers said.

Two other US LPGA events set to be played in Asia in October -- the Buick LPGA Shanghai and the Taiwan Swinging Skirts -- were cancelled earlier this year.

The week will remain open on the LPGA Tour's schedule, ahead of the Pelican Women's Championship in Florida on November 11-14 and the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship the following week.

