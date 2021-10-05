QWP leader slams govt for 'accepting' IMF conditions

PESHAWAR: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) chairperson, Dr Faiza Rasheed strongly criticized the PTI-led government for accepting International Monetary Fund's conditions for increasing gas, electricity and petrol prices.

According to a press statement issued here on Monday, the QWP leader said the government's economic direction can be determined that currently 24 percent of the highly-educated segment is passing to mental agony owing to unemployment.

