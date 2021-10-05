ANL 21.45 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (3.92%)
Punjab CM hands over 64 new buses to Mass Transit Authority

Recorder Report 05 Oct 2021

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar inaugurated a fleet of 64 new environment-friendly buses for the Lahore metro bus service at a ceremony held at Metro Bus Depot, Ferozepur Road, on Monday.

He formally handed over buses to the Punjab Mass transit Authority and inspected the facilities there.

Addressing the ceremony, the CM repeated that the provincial capital and Lahorites have significant importance while the government was striving hard to resolve their problems on a priority basis. Meanwhile, underpasses and overhead bridges were being constructed to overcome traffic problems besides improving the transport system, he added. This 18-meter-long bus will prove the best transport facility and the Lahore Mass Transit Authority will provide the best travelling facility to 1.25 lakh passengers daily, he stated.

The PTI-led government has saved resources worth more than 2 billion rupees in contract with VEDA. The earlier deal was signed with a foreign company while the current contract is signed with a Pakistani company to save foreign reserves while encouraging local businesses, he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

