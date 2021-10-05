On behalf of Meezan Bank: MGPay will be deploying POS terminals, signing up new merchants

KARACHI: Meezan Bank, the Best Bank in Pakistan and MYGLU Pvt Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of the US based MYGLU LLC offering next generation business solutions via integrated information technology products and services, have entered into a strategic collaboration to enable Point Of Sale (POS) payment services, branded as MGPay. According to this recently signed agreement, MGPay will be deploying POS terminals and signing up new merchants on behalf of Meezan Bank as an independent sales organization.

Ariful Islam - Deputy CEO, Meezan Bank said, "Fintechs have immense potential and Meezan Bank is delighted to collaborate with MYGLU. We are confident that this alliance will accelerate our POS network launch and we expect to become a dominant player in the acquiring business arena in the next five years."

Saima Manzoor - COO and CoFounder, MYGLU said, "The company, with its payments brand, MGPay, intends to capture and revolutionize the payments market in Pakistan by building on exceptional services and by developing a digital infrastructure that would harness growth for customers and partners."

