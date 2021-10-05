Anti-smuggling enforcement: Body to review laws to strengthen mechanism

KARACHI: The government of Sindh, Services, General Administration & Coordination Department has constituted a committee to review the laws to strengthen anti-smuggling enforcement mechanism.

The committee was constituted in the light of decision taken in the Provincial Task Force on Anti-Smuggling meeting held of 02.09.2021

The committee comprises the Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, Government of Sindh as Chairman while the Addl. Inspector General of Police (OPS) Sindh; Secretaries to Government of Sindh, Labour Department, Agriculture Department and The Collector Customs (Enforce) South, Customs will be its members.

Terms of reference of the committee shall be to review the Sindh Shops & Commercial Establish-ment Act, 2015; The Sindh Registration of Godowns Act, 1995; The Consumer Protection Act 2014 and the SOP prepared by Pakistan Customs for Anti-Smuggling.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021