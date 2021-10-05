ANL 21.45 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (3.92%)
ASC 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.76%)
ASL 21.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.93%)
BOP 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
BYCO 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.2%)
FCCL 17.64 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.8%)
FFBL 22.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.92%)
FFL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.3%)
FNEL 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (12.72%)
GGGL 18.60 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (7.02%)
GGL 37.81 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (7.57%)
HUMNL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
JSCL 20.55 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (6.2%)
KAPCO 35.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.79%)
KEL 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.11%)
MDTL 2.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (4%)
MLCF 35.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.71%)
NETSOL 133.00 Increased By ▲ 9.00 (7.26%)
PACE 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.71%)
PAEL 29.25 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (4.28%)
PIBTL 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
POWER 7.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 17.44 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.69%)
PTC 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.08%)
SILK 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.66%)
SNGP 47.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.9%)
TELE 19.33 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (6.8%)
TRG 164.50 Increased By ▲ 4.60 (2.88%)
UNITY 32.05 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (3.32%)
WTL 2.94 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (5.76%)
BR100 4,735 Increased By ▲ 28.44 (0.6%)
BR30 22,956 Increased By ▲ 394.97 (1.75%)
KSE100 45,045 Increased By ▲ 172.8 (0.39%)
KSE30 17,684 Increased By ▲ 75.86 (0.43%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,893
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,251,348
1,49024hr
2.84% positivity
Sindh
460,111
Punjab
433,286
Balochistan
32,981
Islamabad
105,733
KPK
174,671
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Anti-smuggling enforcement: Body to review laws to strengthen mechanism

KARACHI: The government of Sindh, Services, General Administration & Coordination Department has constituted a...
Recorder Report 05 Oct 2021

KARACHI: The government of Sindh, Services, General Administration & Coordination Department has constituted a committee to review the laws to strengthen anti-smuggling enforcement mechanism.

The committee was constituted in the light of decision taken in the Provincial Task Force on Anti-Smuggling meeting held of 02.09.2021

The committee comprises the Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, Government of Sindh as Chairman while the Addl. Inspector General of Police (OPS) Sindh; Secretaries to Government of Sindh, Labour Department, Agriculture Department and The Collector Customs (Enforce) South, Customs will be its members.

Terms of reference of the committee shall be to review the Sindh Shops & Commercial Establish-ment Act, 2015; The Sindh Registration of Godowns Act, 1995; The Consumer Protection Act 2014 and the SOP prepared by Pakistan Customs for Anti-Smuggling.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

government of Sindh PAKISTAN CUSTOMS anti smuggling

Comments

Comments are closed.

Anti-smuggling enforcement: Body to review laws to strengthen mechanism

Pandora-tainted ministers may face questions today

Essential food items: PM announces 40pc targeted subsidy

LNG sellers seek credit letters as gas price spike stretches credit limits

Secretaries directed to devise a mechanism: 'Subsidized sugar being consumed by general public only'

Nepra notifies Rs1.65 per unit QTA

Export proceeds with ADs: SBP reduces retention period to 3 days

Oil settles above $81

WTO says goods trade surging past pre-pandemic level

MoC shifts blame for rising imports to other quarters

Hydrogen needs $1.2trn for zero emissions goal: IEA

Read more stories