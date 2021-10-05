ANL 21.45 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (3.92%)
Oct 05, 2021
FBISE announces SSC II results

Sardar Sikander Shaheen 05 Oct 2021

ISLAMABAD: A total of 48 cases of unfair means involving candidates surfaced during the examination of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) II or Matriculation II - but the relevant papers of only six candidates were cancelled while 42 candidates were allowed to take the exams with the imposition of fine of only 500 rupees each.

This was revealed in the data related to SSC part II result issued by Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) on Monday.

Of the 48 cases of unfair means, the Physics paper of three candidates, Mathematics paper of two candidates and Education paper of one candidate were cancelled.

The rest of 42 candidates were imposed a fine of only Rs 500 each and allowed to take the exams. The cases of unfair means had surfaced in the papers of Chemistry, Biology, General Math and Civics - apart from Physics, Mathematics (different from General Math) and Education; reveals the FBISE data examined by Business Recorder.

The FBISE said the cases of use of unfair means during SSC II exams were placed before the Board's Committee on Unfair Means that decided these cases.

As per a notification issued by FBISE Controller of Exams (Secrecy) Dr Bashir Khan, the candidates have the option to file an appeal to the chairman FBISE along with requisite fee of Rs 500 ($ 50 in case of foreign candidate) against the decision of the Committee on Unfair Means within 30 days of the issuance of this notification, issued on Monday (October 4).

Meanwhile, according to SSC II results, the success rate of candidates remained 99.85 per cent with 111,306 candidates having passed the exams out of 111,468 candidates who appeared in the matriculation II examination.

Rabia Sarfraz, Muhammad Sarim and Zaviya Ahmad bagged first position each by securing 1,098 marks in Science group.

Kainat Salman, Zainab Ali and Asma Ismail secured 1,096 marks and bagged second position each while Ashba Fatima got third position with 1,095 marks.

Female candidates clinched lion's share in Humanities group too. Gulshan Fatima got 1,092 marks and secured first position followed by Hafiz Tanzeela Sehar's second position with 1,090 marks while Saleha Nawaz got third position with 1,089 marks.

A total of 112,531 candidates were enrolled in the examination, out of which 1,063 did not appear in the exams. Some 115 candidates failed the examination.

As many as 35,439 candidates got A1 grade; 14,796 candidates got A grade; 14,196 candidates got B grade; 14,937 candidates got C grade; 18,331 candidates got D grade and 13,553 candidates got E grade. Only one candidate appeared for SSC II exams in Technical group and passed the exams-which implies that success ratio in Technical group remained 100 per cent.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

