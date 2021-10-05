PML-N chief demands govt withdraw power hike notification

LAHORE: Rejecting hike in the electricity prices, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif has urged the government to withdraw notification of Rs1.72 raise in the electricity prices being injustice with the people facing economic hardships.

Shehbaz termed the raise in the power tariff rate as an extreme kind of aggression on the part of inefficient rulers. He called upon the government to have mercy on the nation. He said the government was constantly throwing thunderbolts of inflation by hiking prices of petrol, gas and electricity.

In a statement on Monday, the PML-N said the government could not give anything good to the poor masses except rising inflation. "From increase in the policy rate to a hike in the prices of daily use items, it depicts an unending cycle of an incompetent and corrupt government," Shehbaz said. Lashing out at the government, he said that every decision taken by the government brought a bad luck for the poor people. In view of the current exorbitant rate of electricity, petrol and other taxes neither a business could be run nor could the expenses of a household be met, he opined.

The PML-N President urged the government to provide relief to the people, reverse its anti-people decisions. He also flayed government for making a delayed purchase of the LNG that resulted in expensive electricity.

