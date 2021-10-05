ANL 21.45 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (3.92%)
Foreign investment: Govt taking steps to create congenial environment: President

Recorder Report 05 Oct 2021

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi said that the government is taking measures to provide a congenial business environment to attract foreign investment in the country. The president made these remarks, while talking to a delegation of the Quetta Chamber of Commerce and Industry (QCCI), led by President QCCI Fida Hussain Dashti, here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr on Monday.

The president said that the reforms initiated by the government to improve the ease of doing business had delivered results and Pakistan's international rankings had improved from 136th to 108th position.

He said that the government was focusing on facilitating and strengthening the business and the industrial sectors and in this regard, had provided maximum relief to the trader community and other vulnerable segments of society during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The president said the government had allocated Rs 100 billion under the Kamyab Jawan Programme in order to promote entrepreneurship and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in the country and to provide business loans to youth on easy terms and conditions. The delegation informed the president about the contributions of the Quetta's business community in the national economy and apprised him about their problems.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

