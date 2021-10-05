ANL 21.45 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (3.92%)
ASC 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.76%)
ASL 21.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.93%)
BOP 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
BYCO 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.2%)
FCCL 17.64 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.8%)
FFBL 22.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.92%)
FFL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.3%)
FNEL 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (12.72%)
GGGL 18.60 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (7.02%)
GGL 37.81 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (7.57%)
HUMNL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
JSCL 20.55 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (6.2%)
KAPCO 35.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.79%)
KEL 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.11%)
MDTL 2.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (4%)
MLCF 35.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.71%)
NETSOL 133.00 Increased By ▲ 9.00 (7.26%)
PACE 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.71%)
PAEL 29.25 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (4.28%)
PIBTL 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
POWER 7.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 17.44 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.69%)
PTC 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.08%)
SILK 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.66%)
SNGP 47.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.9%)
TELE 19.33 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (6.8%)
TRG 164.50 Increased By ▲ 4.60 (2.88%)
UNITY 32.05 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (3.32%)
WTL 2.94 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (5.76%)
BR100 4,735 Increased By ▲ 28.44 (0.6%)
BR30 22,956 Increased By ▲ 394.97 (1.75%)
KSE100 45,045 Increased By ▲ 172.8 (0.39%)
KSE30 17,684 Increased By ▲ 75.86 (0.43%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,893
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,251,348
1,49024hr
2.84% positivity
Sindh
460,111
Punjab
433,286
Balochistan
32,981
Islamabad
105,733
KPK
174,671
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dollar's rate in interbank market

KARACHI: Interbank closing rates for dollar on Monday (October 4, 2021). ======================== Open Bid Rs...
Recorder Report 05 Oct 2021

KARACHI: Interbank closing rates for dollar on Monday (October 4, 2021).

========================
Open Bid       Rs 170.70
Open Offer     Rs 170.80
========================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

US dollar interbank market

Comments

Comments are closed.

Dollar's rate in interbank market

Rich and powerful deny wrongdoing

Second phase of CPEC: Chinese companies showing some reluctance

Construction of high-rise buildings: Ministerial body to formulate recommendations

Cement despatches drop by 12.17pc in Sept

Dubai Expo: Punjab finalises arrangements for participation

Blasphemous cartoonist dies in car accident

NAB deputy chairman resigns

Kuwait allows PIA to resume flights

Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp hit by global outage

Cell set up to investigate

Read more stories