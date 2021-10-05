Markets
LIBOR interbank offered rates
05 Oct 2021
LONDON: London Interbank Offered Rates (LIBOR) on Monday (October 4, 2021).
=========================================================
52-Week
=========================================================
Latest Wk Ago High Low
=========================================================
Libor Overnight 0.07438 0.07250 0.08738 0.05425
Libor 1 Week 0.07063 0.07138 0.10838 0.05788
Libor 1 Month 0.07525 0.08513 0.15863 0.07263
Libor 2 Month 0.11000 0.10650 0.19400 0.09263
Libor 3 Month 0.13313 0.13225 0.25388 0.11413
Libor 6 Month 0.15700 0.15538 0.26663 0.14663
Libor 1 Year 0.23488 0.22963 0.35750 0.21950
=========================================================
Sources: FactSet, ICE Benchmark Administration
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
