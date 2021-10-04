Netizens take to Twitter, share frustration at Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram

Facebook, WhatsApp and its photo-sharing platform Instagram went down around 8:30 PM (PST) for thousands of users on Monday.

As soon as these applications went down, netizens took to the micro-blogging site Twitter, sharing reactions and venting their frustration at the world's largest social media platform that is also under scrutiny.

Here are some of the reactions. Needless to say, the reactions involved hailing Twitter, while criticising the tech giant.