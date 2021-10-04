ANL 21.45 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (3.92%)
ASC 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.76%)
ASL 21.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.93%)
BOP 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
BYCO 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.2%)
FCCL 17.64 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.8%)
FFBL 22.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.92%)
FFL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.3%)
FNEL 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (12.72%)
GGGL 18.60 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (7.02%)
GGL 37.81 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (7.57%)
HUMNL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
JSCL 20.55 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (6.2%)
KAPCO 35.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.79%)
KEL 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.11%)
MDTL 2.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (4%)
MLCF 35.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.71%)
NETSOL 133.00 Increased By ▲ 9.00 (7.26%)
PACE 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.71%)
PAEL 29.25 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (4.28%)
PIBTL 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
POWER 7.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 17.44 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.69%)
PTC 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.08%)
SILK 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.66%)
SNGP 47.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.9%)
TELE 19.33 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (6.8%)
TRG 164.50 Increased By ▲ 4.60 (2.88%)
UNITY 32.05 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (3.32%)
WTL 2.94 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (5.76%)
BR100 4,735 Increased By ▲ 28.44 (0.6%)
BR30 22,956 Increased By ▲ 394.97 (1.75%)
KSE100 45,045 Increased By ▲ 172.8 (0.39%)
KSE30 17,684 Increased By ▲ 75.86 (0.43%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,893
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,251,348
1,49024hr
2.84% positivity
Sindh
460,111
Punjab
433,286
Balochistan
32,981
Islamabad
105,733
KPK
174,671
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Netizens take to Twitter, share frustration at Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram

BR Web Desk 04 Oct 2021

Facebook, WhatsApp and its photo-sharing platform Instagram went down around 8:30 PM (PST) for thousands of users on Monday.

As soon as these applications went down, netizens took to the micro-blogging site Twitter, sharing reactions and venting their frustration at the world's largest social media platform that is also under scrutiny.

Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp down for thousands of users: Downdetector.com

Here are some of the reactions. Needless to say, the reactions involved hailing Twitter, while criticising the tech giant.

facebook social media whatsapp Instagram

Comments

1000 characters

Netizens take to Twitter, share frustration at Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram

Kamyab Pakistan Programme launch: PM says govt taking measures to curb inflation

Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp suffer global outage

Pandora Papers: PML-N warns of legal action over 'fake news' on Junaid Safdar

A new all-time low for Pakistan's rupee against US dollar

Pakistan Army sepoy martyred in North Waziristan terrorist attack: ISPR

GGL set to launch IPO of subsidiary Ghani Chemicals Industries

Govt to launch online visa service for Afghanistan in 3 weeks: Rashid

Swedish cartoonist who drew blasphemous sketches killed in car crash

T20 World Cup: Hours in, tickets for Pakistan-India game sold out

Proposal to charge private channels for live telecast of Parliament proceedings finalised

Read more stories