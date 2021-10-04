Life & Style
Netizens take to Twitter, share frustration at Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram
04 Oct 2021
Facebook, WhatsApp and its photo-sharing platform Instagram went down around 8:30 PM (PST) for thousands of users on Monday.
As soon as these applications went down, netizens took to the micro-blogging site Twitter, sharing reactions and venting their frustration at the world's largest social media platform that is also under scrutiny.
Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp down for thousands of users: Downdetector.com
Here are some of the reactions. Needless to say, the reactions involved hailing Twitter, while criticising the tech giant.
