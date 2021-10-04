ANL 21.45 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (3.92%)
ASC 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.76%)
ASL 21.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.93%)
BOP 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.37%)
BYCO 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.2%)
FCCL 17.64 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.8%)
FFBL 22.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.92%)
FFL 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.3%)
FNEL 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (12.72%)
GGGL 18.60 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (7.02%)
GGL 37.81 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (7.57%)
HUMNL 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
JSCL 20.55 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (6.2%)
KAPCO 35.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.79%)
KEL 3.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.11%)
MDTL 2.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (4%)
MLCF 35.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.71%)
NETSOL 133.00 Increased By ▲ 9.00 (7.26%)
PACE 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.71%)
PAEL 29.25 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (4.28%)
PIBTL 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.45%)
POWER 7.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 17.44 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.69%)
PTC 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.08%)
SILK 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.66%)
SNGP 47.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.9%)
TELE 19.33 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (6.8%)
TRG 164.50 Increased By ▲ 4.60 (2.88%)
UNITY 32.05 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (3.32%)
WTL 2.94 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (5.76%)
BR100 4,735 Increased By ▲ 28.44 (0.6%)
BR30 22,956 Increased By ▲ 394.97 (1.75%)
KSE100 45,045 Increased By ▲ 172.8 (0.39%)
KSE30 17,684 Increased By ▲ 75.86 (0.43%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,893
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,251,348
1,49024hr
2.84% positivity
Sindh
460,111
Punjab
433,286
Balochistan
32,981
Islamabad
105,733
KPK
174,671
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Zimbabwe central bank revises year-end inflation forecast upwards as currency weakens

  • "Developments on the parallel market for foreign exchange are likely to exert further inflationary pressures in the economy," central bank's governor says
Reuters 04 Oct 2021

HARARE: Zimbabwe's annual inflation rate could end the year between 35% and 53%, up from an earlier estimate of 25% to 35%, the central bank said in a statement shared with reporters on Monday, as the local currency has dropped sharply on the black market.

Policymakers in the southern African country still haunted by memories of hyperinflation and currency collapses had initially wanted to bring inflation to below 10% by year-end but have revised that target higher twice now.

Inflation fell steeply in the first half of the year, from around 363% year on year in January to 56% in July, before stabilising above 50% in August and September.

"Developments on the parallel market for foreign exchange are likely to exert further inflationary pressures in the economy," the central bank's governor, John Mangudya, said in the statement dated Sept. 27.

"In view of recent developments, annual inflation is likely to end the year between 35 percent to 53 percent, up from the revised year-end targets of between 25 percent and 35 percent."

On the black market, the Zimbabwe dollar has weakened from around 130 to the US dollar in April to 170 currently for electronic transactions.

Over that time the official rate has gone from about 84 to 87 to the US currency.

Much of Zimbabwe's economy relies on the black market to source scarce foreign currency, despite the central bank insisting the economy is generating enough dollars to meet demand.

Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube said in July that gross domestic product was expected to grow 7.8% this year after two years of recession, helped by higher commodity prices and an improved crop harvest.

African country Zimbabwe central bank Zimbabwe's annual inflation

Comments

1000 characters

Zimbabwe central bank revises year-end inflation forecast upwards as currency weakens

Kamyab Pakistan Programme launch: PM says govt taking measures to curb inflation

Pandora Papers: PML-N warns of legal action over 'fake news' on Junaid Safdar

A new all-time low for Pakistan's rupee against US dollar

Pakistan Army sepoy martyred in North Waziristan terrorist attack: ISPR

GGL set to launch IPO of subsidiary Ghani Chemicals Industries

Govt to launch online visa service for Afghanistan in 3 weeks: Rashid

Swedish cartoonist who drew blasphemous sketches killed in car crash

T20 World Cup: Hours in, tickets for Pakistan-India game sold out

Customers of integrated Tier-1 retailers: FBR may announce first prize of Rs1,000,000

Taliban say Islamic State cell destroyed after mosque attack

Read more stories