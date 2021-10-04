ANL 21.33 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (3.34%)
ASC 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
ASL 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.39%)
BOP 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.49%)
BYCO 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.47%)
FCCL 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
FFBL 22.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.79%)
FFL 15.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.91%)
FNEL 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (12.72%)
GGGL 18.60 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (7.02%)
GGL 37.81 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (7.57%)
HUMNL 6.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 20.30 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (4.91%)
KAPCO 35.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.23%)
KEL 3.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.56%)
MDTL 2.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.4%)
MLCF 35.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.28%)
NETSOL 133.81 Increased By ▲ 9.81 (7.91%)
PACE 4.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.25%)
PAEL 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.07%)
PIBTL 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.89%)
POWER 7.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.87%)
PTC 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.54%)
SILK 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.32%)
SNGP 47.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.11%)
TELE 18.70 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.31%)
TRG 163.70 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (2.38%)
UNITY 31.96 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (3.03%)
WTL 2.78 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,725 Increased By ▲ 18.19 (0.39%)
BR30 22,815 Increased By ▲ 253.26 (1.12%)
KSE100 44,958 Increased By ▲ 86.23 (0.19%)
KSE30 17,648 Increased By ▲ 40.12 (0.23%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,893
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,251,348
1,49024hr
2.84% positivity
Sindh
460,111
Punjab
433,286
Balochistan
32,981
Islamabad
105,733
KPK
174,671
UAE stadiums to be at 70% capacity for T20 World Cup, Oman reels from cyclone

Reuters 04 Oct 2021

Stadiums in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will operate at 70% of capacity for the Twenty20 World Cup, the organisers said, though conditions in Oman, where preliminary rounds are due to be played, have still to be fully assessed following a cyclone.

Tropical Cyclone Shaheen struck coastal areas of Oman, including the capital of Muscat on Sunday, just a week before preliminary round matches of the tournament commence on Oct. 10.

Some 3,000 fans would be accommodated at Al Amerat stadium in Muscat, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said in a statement on Sunday, though the cyclone left streets in the Omani capital under water, prompted evacuations from coastal areas and delayed flights in and out of the country.

Buttler says England can win T20 World Cup even without Archer, Stokes

The 16-team tournament was shifted to the Gulf states as result of a surge of COVID-19 infections in India, but the Indian cricket board (BCCI) remains the event host.

The ICC said the BCCI and itself had worked closely with host authorities to ensure fans are welcomed in a safe environment and COVID-19 protocols are applied at all venues.

"The T20 World Cup is the largest sporting event to be held in the region and it will be the biggest global cricket event since the pandemic with fans in stadia," the ICC said.

"In the UAE all venues will be operating at approximately 70% of maximum seated capacity, whilst Abu Dhabi has also introduced new socially distanced 'pods' of a maximum of 4 spectators on their east and west grass mounds," it said.

** Sri Lanka adds five more to T20 World Cup squad**

Dubai, which hosts matches including the Nov. 14 final, and Sharjah are the two other venues in the UAE.

The UAE is currently hosting the Indian Premier League (IPL) with fans at a reduced capacity.

BCCI United Arab Emirates Oman International Cricket Council Twenty20 World Cup Tropical Cyclone Shaheen

