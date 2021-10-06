Lt Gen Faiz Hameed appointed Peshawar Corps Commander

Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed was appointed Corps Commander Peshawar, Aaj News reported on Wednesday.

Hameed was appointed as the director-general of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) in 2019, replacing Lieutenant General Asim Munir.

In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) announced that Lieutenant General Asim Munir has been posted as Quarter Master General, while Lieutenant General Muhammad Amir has been posted as Gujranwala corps commander.