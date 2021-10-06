Pakistan
Lt Gen Faiz Hameed appointed Peshawar Corps Commander
- Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) says Lieutenant General Asim Munir has been posted as Quarter Master General
Updated 06 Oct 2021
Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed was appointed Corps Commander Peshawar, Aaj News reported on Wednesday.
Hameed was appointed as the director-general of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) in 2019, replacing Lieutenant General Asim Munir.
In a statement, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) announced that Lieutenant General Asim Munir has been posted as Quarter Master General, while Lieutenant General Muhammad Amir has been posted as Gujranwala corps commander.
