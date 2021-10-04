Rouble eases ahead of OPEC+ meeting, stocks hit record high

MOSCOW: The rouble weakened on Monday towards 73 against the dollar, pressured by global risk aversion related to concerns about China's debt issues and by a decline in oil prices ahead of the OPEC+ meeting, while stocks hit a fresh record high.

At 0712 GMT, the rouble eased 0.2% to 72.87 against the dollar and lost 0.3% to trade at 84.59 versus the euro, away from a 14-month peak of 84.0975 hit last week.

VTB Capital said its model puts the fair average dollar/rouble rates at 72.60 in October and 72.20 in December given that the share of foreign investors in treasury bonds remains stable and oil prices stay near $80 per barrel.

The rouble was partially impacted by the global turmoil related to Evergrande, once China's top-selling developer, which is facing what could be one of the country's largest-ever restructurings as a crackdown on debt leaves it unable to refinance $305 billion in liabilities.

The market is awaiting a meeting of OPEC and its allies later in the day which may determine whether a recent rally in oil prices amid supply shocks and a recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic will be sustained.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 0.5% at $78.86 a barrel, having risen above the $80 threshold last week.

But Russian stock indexes went up. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.5% higher at 4,106.8 points after hitting an all-time peak of 4,113.02.

The dollar-denominated RTS index climbed 0.2% higher to 1,775.7 points.