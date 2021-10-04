ANL 21.26 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (3%)
ASC 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
ASL 21.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.16%)
BOP 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 8.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.83%)
FCCL 17.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 22.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.83%)
FFL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.65%)
FNEL 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (12.72%)
GGGL 18.60 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (7.02%)
GGL 37.81 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (7.57%)
HUMNL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.15%)
JSCL 20.02 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (3.46%)
KAPCO 35.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.23%)
KEL 3.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.39%)
MDTL 2.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 35.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.71%)
NETSOL 131.40 Increased By ▲ 7.40 (5.97%)
PACE 4.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.25%)
PAEL 28.26 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.75%)
PIBTL 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.01%)
POWER 7.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 17.18 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.17%)
PTC 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.97%)
SILK 1.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.66%)
SNGP 47.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.13%)
TELE 18.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.83%)
TRG 162.30 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (1.5%)
UNITY 31.96 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (3.03%)
WTL 2.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.36%)
BR100 4,717 Increased By ▲ 10.44 (0.22%)
BR30 22,750 Increased By ▲ 188.6 (0.84%)
KSE100 44,914 Increased By ▲ 42.14 (0.09%)
KSE30 17,625 Increased By ▲ 16.82 (0.1%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,893
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,251,348
1,49024hr
2.84% positivity
Sindh
460,111
Punjab
433,286
Balochistan
32,981
Islamabad
105,733
KPK
174,671
Rouble eases ahead of OPEC+ meeting, stocks hit record high

Reuters 04 Oct 2021

MOSCOW: The rouble weakened on Monday towards 73 against the dollar, pressured by global risk aversion related to concerns about China's debt issues and by a decline in oil prices ahead of the OPEC+ meeting, while stocks hit a fresh record high.

At 0712 GMT, the rouble eased 0.2% to 72.87 against the dollar and lost 0.3% to trade at 84.59 versus the euro, away from a 14-month peak of 84.0975 hit last week.

VTB Capital said its model puts the fair average dollar/rouble rates at 72.60 in October and 72.20 in December given that the share of foreign investors in treasury bonds remains stable and oil prices stay near $80 per barrel.

The rouble was partially impacted by the global turmoil related to Evergrande, once China's top-selling developer, which is facing what could be one of the country's largest-ever restructurings as a crackdown on debt leaves it unable to refinance $305 billion in liabilities.

The market is awaiting a meeting of OPEC and its allies later in the day which may determine whether a recent rally in oil prices amid supply shocks and a recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic will be sustained.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia's main export, was down 0.5% at $78.86 a barrel, having risen above the $80 threshold last week.

But Russian stock indexes went up. The rouble-based MOEX Russian index was 0.5% higher at 4,106.8 points after hitting an all-time peak of 4,113.02.

The dollar-denominated RTS index climbed 0.2% higher to 1,775.7 points.

Rouble

