Oct 04, 2021
Life & Style

Aijaz Aslam adds new skincare line to his range of personal care products

BR Web Desk 04 Oct 2021

Less than a year after entering the realm of organic skincare, Aijaz Aslam’s brand of personal products is expanding to include an anti-aging lineup.

The new range of anti-aging products consists of an age-rewind face wash, face serum and face cream, all infused with vitamin C.

“After the overwhelming response I received for my skin care products, I decided to venture into health care products as well,” stated actor, producer and now entrepreneur Aijaz Aslam at the launch of his new line. “These products are all natural and organic, making them both easy and effective to use. I believe organic products are the best, safe and effective for everyone.”

Interview with Myra Qureshi and Rema Taseer, Co-Founders at Conatural

Aslam’s branded skincare line, launched in collaboration with Hemani last December, is aimed at both men and women and is inspired by his own journey of personal wellness.

The brand's initial lineup included natural and herbal offerings such as vitamin C face serums, moisturising face creams and face mists in two subcategories: the Silver Range, which includes real silver flakes and gold extracts, and the Advance Self Care and Grooming, which include organic extracts.

“With the overwhelming amount of skincare choices available in the market, my goal was to create something that was both easy and effective,” said Aijaz on the launch of his new venture in December last year. “I have always been intrigued by natural beauty products and desired to work on organic products that you can trust and that can help your skin.”

Asian men pampering their skin: study

Skincare Organic Organic Skincare Aijaz Aslam

