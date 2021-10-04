ANL 21.22 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.81%)
ASC 14.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.99%)
ASL 21.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.16%)
BOP 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.47%)
FCCL 17.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.37%)
FFBL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.4%)
FFL 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.3%)
FNEL 7.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.79%)
GGGL 17.40 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
GGL 34.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.28%)
HUMNL 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.32%)
JSCL 19.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.26%)
KAPCO 35.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.79%)
KEL 3.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.56%)
MDTL 2.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.2%)
MLCF 34.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.12%)
NETSOL 129.75 Increased By ▲ 5.75 (4.64%)
PACE 4.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.63%)
PAEL 27.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.46%)
PIBTL 8.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.71%)
PRL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.33%)
PTC 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
SILK 1.52 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.66%)
SNGP 47.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.11%)
TELE 18.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.22%)
TRG 161.35 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (0.91%)
UNITY 31.30 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.9%)
WTL 2.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.44%)
BR100 4,693 Decreased By ▼ -13.33 (-0.28%)
BR30 22,532 Decreased By ▼ -29.27 (-0.13%)
KSE100 44,745 Decreased By ▼ -126.83 (-0.28%)
KSE30 17,537 Decreased By ▼ -70.88 (-0.4%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,893
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,251,348
1,49024hr
2.84% positivity
Sindh
460,111
Punjab
433,286
Balochistan
32,981
Islamabad
105,733
KPK
174,671
Indian shares rise after four sessions of losses, pharma top boost

Reuters 04 Oct 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares rose on Monday after four sessions of falls, with pharma stocks leading the recovery in broad-based buying, while investors waited for the September-quarter earnings season to start and a central bank rate decision due later in the week.

The NSE Nifty 50 index climbed 1.03% to 17,713.90 by 0505 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex gained 1.09% to 59,406.33.

Both indexes posted their worst weekly performance in several months last week as markets consolidated after scaling record highs multiple times in September on declining COVID-19 cases and easing restrictions across the country.

"We are seeing a relief rally, investors who were on the sidelines last week seem to be entering markets again," said Anand James, chief market strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

"Prior to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) meeting and the start of earnings, we may see prices being pushed higher."

The RBI is likely to signal the start of an unwinding of its accommodative monetary policy at a meeting this week, economists at Standard Chartered Bank wrote in a research note on Friday.

IT firm Tata Consultancy services will report its quarterly results on Friday, kick starting the September-quarter earnings season in India.

On Monday, the Nifty pharma index extended gains to a fifth session and hit a record high, led by a 7.19% surge in Divi's Laboratories.

Among other stocks, Grasim Industries fell as much as 2.75% after income tax authorities raised a demand of $1.12 billion.

Other Asian share markets dipped as concerns about China's property sector and inflation worries offset upbeat US data and positive news on new drugs to fight the coronavirus.

