ANL 20.64 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.74%)
ASC 14.54 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.76%)
ASL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.35%)
BOP 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.61%)
BYCO 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
FCCL 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.58%)
FFBL 22.92 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.82%)
FFL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.12%)
FNEL 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (7.24%)
GGGL 17.38 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.2%)
GGL 35.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.72%)
HUMNL 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.17%)
JSCL 19.35 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (6.03%)
KAPCO 35.48 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.26%)
KEL 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4%)
MDTL 2.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.73%)
MLCF 35.35 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.8%)
NETSOL 124.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.4%)
PACE 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.83%)
PAEL 28.05 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.37%)
PIBTL 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.59%)
POWER 7.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.39%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
SILK 1.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.67%)
SNGP 47.93 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (5.46%)
TELE 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.43%)
TRG 159.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.06%)
UNITY 31.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
WTL 2.78 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.58%)
BR100 4,706 Increased By ▲ 102.14 (2.22%)
BR30 22,561 Increased By ▲ 529.35 (2.4%)
KSE100 44,872 Increased By ▲ 674.84 (1.53%)
KSE30 17,608 Increased By ▲ 240.14 (1.38%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,866
3524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,249,858
1,65624hr
3.26% positivity
Sindh
459,392
Punjab
432,809
Balochistan
32,956
Islamabad
105,664
KPK
174,490
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

PSX witnesses mixed trend: BRIndex100 drops 1.67 points

Recorder Review 04 Oct 2021

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed mixed trend during the outgoing week as the investors remained cautious and avoided to take fresh position.

BRIndex100 lost 1.67 points on week-on-week basis to close at 4,707.10 points. Average daily trading volumes stood at 321.040 million shares.

BRIndex30 closed at 22,589.98 points, up 305.67 points with average daily turnover of 209.749 million shares.

KSE-100 index declined by 201.82 points on week-on-week basis and closed at 44,871.70 points. Trading activities remained low as average daily volumes on ready counter decreased by 7.5 percent to 354.90 million shares as compared to previous week's average of 383.53 million shares. Average daily traded value stood at Rs 12.88 billion, up 4.0 percent.

Total market capitalization declined by Rs 23 billion to Rs 7.808 trillion.

An analyst at AKD Securities said the KSE-100 index remained sluggish during the outgoing week, after losing 1,562 points or 3.4 percent over the previous week on a 25bps increase in interest rates and upside risks to inflation estimates emerging. The index closed at 44,872 points, down 0.45 percent on week-on-week basis, where any strength in the market was outweighed by profit taking.

Stock wise gainers were KEL (up 11.4 percent), HASCOL (up 8.8 percent), BYCO (up 8.5 percent), ARPL (up 6.9 percent) and ANL (up 6.1 percent), while laggards were, ATLH (down 7.7 percent), PIOC (down 7.5 percent), SFL (down 7.5 percent), SHFA (down 6.4 percent) and AGP (down 6.2 percent).

An analyst at JS Global Capital said that the KSE-100 closed at a level of 44,872, registering a loss of 202 points over last Friday. This marked the third Friday that the index close negative on a weekly basis.

A substantial portion of the net selling by foreign investors was absorbed on the local side by Banks and Insurance Companies.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

PSX KSE100 BRIndex100 BRIndex30 KSE30

Comments

Comments are closed.

PSX witnesses mixed trend: BRIndex100 drops 1.67 points

India 'matching' Chinese troop build-up on border: army chief

First 'Egyptair' flight lands in Israel

Romanian billionaire, seven others die in plane crash

Cyclone Shaheen approaches Oman; three killed, flights delayed

Over 700 Pakistanis named in ICIJ's 'Pandora Papers'

'Pandora Papers' could further validate PM Imran's stance on money-laundering: Fawad

Blast kills at least two civilians near Kabul mosque

4.7 magnitude earthquake hits Swat, adjacent areas

Taliban rally outside Kabul as they consolidate rule

Oil prices buoyed by soaring gas rates ahead of OPEC+ meet

Read more stories