Futures spread declines by 19bps

KARACHI: The futures spread declined by 19bps to 6.70 percent on the last day of outgoing week.

Trading activities on the futures counter remained thin as average daily volumes declined by 63.6 percent to 117.14 million shares as compared to previous week's average of 321.93 million shares.

Average daily traded value on the futures counter declined by 57.5 percent during this week and stood at Rs 5.18 billion.

