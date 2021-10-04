President shares Brother Ali's song

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Sunday shared a melodious item of renowned US rapper Brother Ali in which the singer paid tribute to the valour and sacrifices of oppressed Kashmiris in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The 2:20 minutes rap titled 'Don't walk away' is produced by Kashmir Civitas.

"Every word, every sound, every tune & every scream matters. Liberation of Kashmir will be the synchrony of all peaceful human emotions on earth", he tweeted.

Ali Douglas Newman, well known by his stage name Brother Ali, is a popular American rapper, who has so far released seven albums and a number of other single/joint musical items.