Wahab opens park in Nazimabad

KARACHI: Administrator Karachi, and Sindh government Spokesman Barrister Murtaza Wahab inaugurated the newly constructed Zeeshan Haider Park at Nazimabad No. 2 here on Sunday. District Central Administrator Ali Zaidi, Director General Parks Junaidullah Khan, PPP leaders Tehseen Abidi, SM Naqi, Arif Qureshi and others were present.

Addressing the gathering, the Administrator Karachi said that they are on a mission to make Karachi green, adding that resources are available for development works in all the districts. "Central District is my home town and I have a special interest in this district," he said.

He said that tenders for development projects worth Rs1.1 billion have been issued in recent days, which shows there is no shortage of resources for the city. Murtaza Wahab said that there was a hockey ground in front of Zia-ud-Din Hospital which was turned into dumping yard.

He said that the purpose of coming there was to open this park of Nazimabad to the public. This park was closed to the public for a long time. There are many parks which are yet to be opened for the public. He said that that every month a park in Central District will be renovated and opened for public. He said that tree planting is essential to avoid global warming, adding that attention will also be paid to road infrastructure in the Central District.

