ANL 20.64 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.74%)
ASC 14.54 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.76%)
ASL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.35%)
BOP 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.61%)
BYCO 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
FCCL 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.58%)
FFBL 22.92 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.82%)
FFL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.12%)
FNEL 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (7.24%)
GGGL 17.38 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.2%)
GGL 35.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.72%)
HUMNL 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.17%)
JSCL 19.35 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (6.03%)
KAPCO 35.48 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.26%)
KEL 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4%)
MDTL 2.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.73%)
MLCF 35.35 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.8%)
NETSOL 124.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.4%)
PACE 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.83%)
PAEL 28.05 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.37%)
PIBTL 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.59%)
POWER 7.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.39%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
SILK 1.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.67%)
SNGP 47.93 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (5.46%)
TELE 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.43%)
TRG 159.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.06%)
UNITY 31.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
WTL 2.78 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.58%)
BR100 4,706 Increased By ▲ 102.14 (2.22%)
BR30 22,561 Increased By ▲ 529.35 (2.4%)
KSE100 44,872 Increased By ▲ 674.84 (1.53%)
KSE30 17,608 Increased By ▲ 240.14 (1.38%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,866
3524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,249,858
1,65624hr
3.26% positivity
Sindh
459,392
Punjab
432,809
Balochistan
32,956
Islamabad
105,664
KPK
174,490
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Wahab opens park in Nazimabad

Recorder Report 04 Oct 2021

KARACHI: Administrator Karachi, and Sindh government Spokesman Barrister Murtaza Wahab inaugurated the newly constructed Zeeshan Haider Park at Nazimabad No. 2 here on Sunday. District Central Administrator Ali Zaidi, Director General Parks Junaidullah Khan, PPP leaders Tehseen Abidi, SM Naqi, Arif Qureshi and others were present.

Addressing the gathering, the Administrator Karachi said that they are on a mission to make Karachi green, adding that resources are available for development works in all the districts. "Central District is my home town and I have a special interest in this district," he said.

He said that tenders for development projects worth Rs1.1 billion have been issued in recent days, which shows there is no shortage of resources for the city. Murtaza Wahab said that there was a hockey ground in front of Zia-ud-Din Hospital which was turned into dumping yard.

He said that the purpose of coming there was to open this park of Nazimabad to the public. This park was closed to the public for a long time. There are many parks which are yet to be opened for the public. He said that that every month a park in Central District will be renovated and opened for public. He said that tree planting is essential to avoid global warming, adding that attention will also be paid to road infrastructure in the Central District.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab Sindh government Spokesman park in Nazimabad

Comments

Comments are closed.

Wahab opens park in Nazimabad

India 'matching' Chinese troop build-up on border: army chief

First 'Egyptair' flight lands in Israel

Romanian billionaire, seven others die in plane crash

Cyclone Shaheen approaches Oman; three killed, flights delayed

Over 700 Pakistanis named in ICIJ's 'Pandora Papers'

'Pandora Papers' could further validate PM Imran's stance on money-laundering: Fawad

Blast kills at least two civilians near Kabul mosque

4.7 magnitude earthquake hits Swat, adjacent areas

Taliban rally outside Kabul as they consolidate rule

Oil prices buoyed by soaring gas rates ahead of OPEC+ meet

Read more stories