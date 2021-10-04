Govt not in secret talks with banned TTP: Khattak

NOWSHERA: Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak issued a clarification on Sunday saying no secret talks are being held with the banned Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in Afghanistan or Pakistan. Speaking to the journalists, the minister said that the Afghan government has assured that its territory will not be used against Pakistan.

He said that Afghanistan would be recognized only after consultation with all the countries of the region, adding that the whole world must cooperate for the establishment of peace in Afghanistan.

Pervez Khattak termed 22-member forward bloc scandal as the biggest lie of the century, saying that inflation in the country was due to international impact. The defence minister also said that Imran Khan is bringing Ehsaas Programme and Kisan Card scheme for the poor. "This will enable the poor to get cheap edible," he said.

He further said that the opposition will continue to make noise; they are going to be defeated again as before, the country s economy is getting better day by day, Imran Khan is an honest leader while thieves will not get NRO.