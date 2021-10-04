This is apropos a Business Recorder op-ed "Looming clouds on the horizon" carried by the newspaper about a week ago. The writer, Rashed Rahman, has no doubt deep insights into the evolving situation. In other words, his is a highly informed perspective on the situation that is obtaining both in Afghanistan and Pakistan. However, his argument that "the Taliban are slowly but surely returning to their old ways even when no serious immediate threat is visible to their grip on power" appears to be a bit unfair in view of Taliban's decision to adopt the 1964 constitution of Afghanistan which was ratified by the then King Zahir Shah. This decision of Taliban sets them apart from the Taliban who ruled Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001; their action certainly makes them different from their predecessors in a noticeable way.

Kareem Khan (Islamabad)

