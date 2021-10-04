Punjab's 'Governor Award' conferred on 30 personalities

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has conferred 'Governor Award' on 30 personalities including Maulana Fazlur Rehim, Head of Jamia-e-Asharafia, Kamran Lashari in the field of Archeology and Syed Kausar Abbas for his outstanding efforts for peace. While talking to media, the governor said that there is no dearth of talent in Pakistan.

Other recipients of this award were Mian Saeed Ahmed, Dr Mansoor Sarwar, Nayyar Ali Dada, Ammar Owais, Prof Dr Waheed Al-Hassan, Soomia Iqtdar, Fatima Hussain, Fidia Kashif, Dr. Tariq Cheema, Dr. Rubina Farrukh, Afshan Hameed, Junaid Sobhani, Dr. Sohail Mukhtar Ahmed, Dr. Khalid Mehmood, Rana Khurram Shehzad Khan, Zeeshan Zia Raja, Tariq Tanveer, Shaan N Khan, Syed Kawthar Abbas Ayesha Jahanzeb, Shabana Akhtar, Ustad Nayab Ali Khan, Farzana Aqib, Prof. Aima Syed, Owais Younis, Tahir Ali Sadiq, Sadia Noorin and Syed Hadia Hashmi.

Addressing the event and talking to the media on the occasion, the governor said that the present government believes in the rule of law and order in the country. He said Pakistan is currently facing many challenges which can be addressed through unity and solidarity under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said the purpose of the Ehsas program, Kaamyab Jawan Program and Koi Bhooka Na soye program are also serving the underprivileged sections of population adding that no political discrimination is being made in all public welfare schemes, he added.

He said that resources are being used for the development and prosperity of the people in a 100% transparent manner. He said that there could be no greater service than the service of humanity; even during the Corona crisis in Pakistan, philanthropists have been seen on the front line and charity of 10 billion rupees was done from Governor House. "We will continue to stand with our poor people in the future," he said.

