ANL 20.64 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.74%)
ASC 14.54 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.76%)
ASL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.35%)
BOP 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.61%)
BYCO 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
FCCL 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.58%)
FFBL 22.92 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.82%)
FFL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.12%)
FNEL 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (7.24%)
GGGL 17.38 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.2%)
GGL 35.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.72%)
HUMNL 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.17%)
JSCL 19.35 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (6.03%)
KAPCO 35.48 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.26%)
KEL 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4%)
MDTL 2.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.73%)
MLCF 35.35 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.8%)
NETSOL 124.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.4%)
PACE 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.83%)
PAEL 28.05 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.37%)
PIBTL 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.59%)
POWER 7.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.39%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
SILK 1.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.67%)
SNGP 47.93 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (5.46%)
TELE 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.43%)
TRG 159.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.06%)
UNITY 31.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
WTL 2.78 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.58%)
BR100 4,706 Increased By ▲ 102.14 (2.22%)
BR30 22,561 Increased By ▲ 529.35 (2.4%)
KSE100 44,872 Increased By ▲ 674.84 (1.53%)
KSE30 17,608 Increased By ▲ 240.14 (1.38%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,866
3524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,249,858
1,65624hr
3.26% positivity
Sindh
459,392
Punjab
432,809
Balochistan
32,956
Islamabad
105,664
KPK
174,490
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Punjab's 'Governor Award' conferred on 30 personalities

Recorder Report 04 Oct 2021

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has conferred 'Governor Award' on 30 personalities including Maulana Fazlur Rehim, Head of Jamia-e-Asharafia, Kamran Lashari in the field of Archeology and Syed Kausar Abbas for his outstanding efforts for peace. While talking to media, the governor said that there is no dearth of talent in Pakistan.

Other recipients of this award were Mian Saeed Ahmed, Dr Mansoor Sarwar, Nayyar Ali Dada, Ammar Owais, Prof Dr Waheed Al-Hassan, Soomia Iqtdar, Fatima Hussain, Fidia Kashif, Dr. Tariq Cheema, Dr. Rubina Farrukh, Afshan Hameed, Junaid Sobhani, Dr. Sohail Mukhtar Ahmed, Dr. Khalid Mehmood, Rana Khurram Shehzad Khan, Zeeshan Zia Raja, Tariq Tanveer, Shaan N Khan, Syed Kawthar Abbas Ayesha Jahanzeb, Shabana Akhtar, Ustad Nayab Ali Khan, Farzana Aqib, Prof. Aima Syed, Owais Younis, Tahir Ali Sadiq, Sadia Noorin and Syed Hadia Hashmi.

Addressing the event and talking to the media on the occasion, the governor said that the present government believes in the rule of law and order in the country. He said Pakistan is currently facing many challenges which can be addressed through unity and solidarity under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said the purpose of the Ehsas program, Kaamyab Jawan Program and Koi Bhooka Na soye program are also serving the underprivileged sections of population adding that no political discrimination is being made in all public welfare schemes, he added.

He said that resources are being used for the development and prosperity of the people in a 100% transparent manner. He said that there could be no greater service than the service of humanity; even during the Corona crisis in Pakistan, philanthropists have been seen on the front line and charity of 10 billion rupees was done from Governor House. "We will continue to stand with our poor people in the future," he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar Punjab Governor Governor Award Maulana Fazlur Rehim

Comments

Comments are closed.

Punjab's 'Governor Award' conferred on 30 personalities

India 'matching' Chinese troop build-up on border: army chief

First 'Egyptair' flight lands in Israel

Romanian billionaire, seven others die in plane crash

Cyclone Shaheen approaches Oman; three killed, flights delayed

Over 700 Pakistanis named in ICIJ's 'Pandora Papers'

'Pandora Papers' could further validate PM Imran's stance on money-laundering: Fawad

Blast kills at least two civilians near Kabul mosque

4.7 magnitude earthquake hits Swat, adjacent areas

Taliban rally outside Kabul as they consolidate rule

Oil prices buoyed by soaring gas rates ahead of OPEC+ meet

Read more stories