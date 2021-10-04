CS pays surprise visit to Social Welfare Complex

LAHORE: Chief Secretary Punjab Kamran Ali Afzal directed the departments concerned to start the reconstruction and repair works of the Social Welfare Township building as early as possible as it is in dire need of repair.

He passed these instructions during his surprise visit to Social Welfare Complex Township and inspected the cleanliness and other arrangements in its various blocks. He took round of Darul Sukoon, Darul Falah, Aafiat, Chaman, and Nasheman.

The Chief Secretary was briefed that 19 homeless elderly people are presently living in the old age home Aafiat. These old age homes were established in six cities including Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi, Narowal, Sahiwal, and Toba Tek Singh. In Darul Falah, seven widows are residing along with their children. He also praised the staff for performing their duties diligently at night.

These are based in Lahore, Sargodha, Rawalpindi, Sialkot, Multan, and Bahawalpur. In Chaman, 17 mentally challenged children are being provided treatment facilities and training for their rehabilitation.

