ANL 20.64 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.74%)
ASC 14.54 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.76%)
ASL 21.60 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.35%)
BOP 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.61%)
BYCO 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
FCCL 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.58%)
FFBL 22.92 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (1.82%)
FFL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.12%)
FNEL 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (7.24%)
GGGL 17.38 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.2%)
GGL 35.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.72%)
HUMNL 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.17%)
JSCL 19.35 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (6.03%)
KAPCO 35.48 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.26%)
KEL 3.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4%)
MDTL 2.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.73%)
MLCF 35.35 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.8%)
NETSOL 124.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.4%)
PACE 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.83%)
PAEL 28.05 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.37%)
PIBTL 8.95 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.59%)
POWER 7.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.39%)
PTC 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
SILK 1.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.67%)
SNGP 47.93 Increased By ▲ 2.48 (5.46%)
TELE 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.43%)
TRG 159.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.06%)
UNITY 31.02 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
WTL 2.78 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.58%)
BR100 4,706 Increased By ▲ 102.14 (2.22%)
BR30 22,561 Increased By ▲ 529.35 (2.4%)
KSE100 44,872 Increased By ▲ 674.84 (1.53%)
KSE30 17,608 Increased By ▲ 240.14 (1.38%)

Coronavirus
HIGH Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
27,866
3524hr
Pakistan Cases
1,249,858
1,65624hr
3.26% positivity
Sindh
459,392
Punjab
432,809
Balochistan
32,956
Islamabad
105,664
KPK
174,490
Business Recorder Logo
Oct 04, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Supplements

German Unity Day: Platinum Jubilee of Pakistan - Germany Relationship

04 Oct 2021

TEXT: Wouldn't we all wish to be able to celebrate two birthdays in a row? This year, we can: Now celebrating the German Unity Day (the 3rd of October), in a few days the 15th of October, 2021 marks the platinum jubilee of bilateral relations between Germany and Pakistan. It gives me great pleasure to say that over the decades both countries have developed a broad bandwidth in bilateral relations, and that the spectrum continues to grow.

To mark this important milestone, Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi visited his German counterpart Heiko Maas in Berlin in April 2021, who soon afterwards reciprocated the gesture in Islamabad. The fine art of naval diplomacy also came into play, when PNS Zulfiqar visited the port of Hamburg in August, and just a few weeks ago, the German Frigate Bayern performed a partnership visit to Karachi, its first stop in Asia as part of the half-year-long Indo-Pacific Deployment 2021. Many more political exchanges are a testament to the upward move in our bilateral relations. Germany is also strongly committed to multilateral cooperation, and thus our main contribution to fight the pandemic were 2.2 billion euros for the international vaccine platform COVAX, which delivers to 140 nations including Pakistan.

Germany is Pakistan's largest trading partner in Europe. Last year, bilateral trade between our two countries amounted to 2.9 billion euros, and Pakistan is among the few nations who sell more to Germany than they import. Just a few days ago, I was happy to greet the first German business delegation "in flesh and blood" in the new age of COVID-19, to explore opportunities in Karachi and Islamabad. In economic development between governments and via NGOs, Pakistan is a close partner, benefiting from wind energy projects to technical and vocational training. We also look forward to working together under a new bilateral Climate & Energy Initiative. Germany is proud to have a partner in Pakistan who is also determined to save our environment and combat climate change.

Travelling has become possible again - for the growing number of (EU-approved) vaccinated persons!

In addition to business people and tourists, my home country welcomes around 6,000 students from Pakistan, more than 600 of them on a scholarship from the German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD). Due to the pandemic, our cultural events-appreciated by many-had become virtual for now, but together with the Goethe Institut Karachi, we will soon be able to revive physical activities in the cultural scene and again interact with the vibrant creativity of our host country.

With such a good start into another year in diplomatic relations, I am confident that we will continue this close cooperation and take it to new heights together.

German-Pakistani friendship zindabad!

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Platinum Jubilee of Pakistan German Unity Germany Relationship

Comments

Comments are closed.

German Unity Day: Platinum Jubilee of Pakistan - Germany Relationship

India 'matching' Chinese troop build-up on border: army chief

First 'Egyptair' flight lands in Israel

Romanian billionaire, seven others die in plane crash

Cyclone Shaheen approaches Oman; three killed, flights delayed

Over 700 Pakistanis named in ICIJ's 'Pandora Papers'

'Pandora Papers' could further validate PM Imran's stance on money-laundering: Fawad

Blast kills at least two civilians near Kabul mosque

4.7 magnitude earthquake hits Swat, adjacent areas

Taliban rally outside Kabul as they consolidate rule

Oil prices buoyed by soaring gas rates ahead of OPEC+ meet

Read more stories