German Unity Day: METRO Pakistan (Pvt) Limited

TEXT: Strengthening the local economy

Metro Pakistan strengthens the documented economy and is an important exchequer collector. On an average it is collecting PKR 4.2 billion per annum revenue in shape of Sales Tax and Income Tax, from its Customers and Suppliers and depositing the same in Government treasury.

Since inception a total sum of PKR 52.25 Billion has been collected by Metro Pakistan for the national exchequer.

Promoting modern, locally sourced trade infrastructure, increasing food safety and traceability

Metro Pakistan serves as a catalyst for growth by implementing a modern trade infrastructure along the entire value chain. We offer local businesses like small retailers and restaurants a reliable supply source of up to 90 % locally procured goods as well as services to increase their competitiveness.

Star Farm Pakistan (Metro Group owned Company) started its operations in Punjab in April 2011 to help local farmers and food producers to improve production, processing and logistics management.

Freshly - Concept of Franchise Neighbourhood Stores

Freshly is a franchise project of Metro Pakistan with its neighborhood convenience model. Freshly mainly serving the daily Fresh (F&V, Meat, Dairy and Food to go) and Grocery needs of its customers.

Freshly believes in the freshly way of life by helping to make life more enjoyable by providing convenient and quality products near the doorsteps of the consumers. At present there are 31 Freshly shops operational within the surroundings of Lahore.

METRO Sustainable - Better for you & Planet

METRO is committed to protecting the environment, conserving resources and safeguarding the climate:

Environment: Metro Pakistan has taken initiative towards energy saving by operating it's 5 stores on solar power solution. By end of 2021 all stores will shift on approximately 5MW of solar power systems allowing METRO Pakistan to save approximately 2,639 tons of CO2 every year.

Quality Assurance: Metro Pakistan stores have been successfully awarded with FSSC 22000 which is indeed a milestone achieved in the domain of sustainable quality assurance which will eventually benefit our customers.

Traceability: Traceable Meat Initiative at METRO Lahore stores has been launched, where now the meat at can be verified which makes us stand apart from the local meat market.

Business Environment & Challenges

METRO Pakistan is always committed towards betterment of the economy however with the current price control laws and legislations prevailing in retail sector, it has become increasingly challenging with constant price invasions to operate which has a detrimental impact on the growth of the economy.

Price controls and its legislations also go against the free market economy and will reduce entry and investment in the long run by multinationals like METRO and act as a disincentive to improve quality, create black markets, and stimulate costly rationing. Therefore, while implementing the price control laws, it is to be ensured that price regulation must be balanced with adequate supply to cater for the demand and should not be applied on Hyper /Super Market.

